A new website for Lisbon Schools successfully rolled out in late January.
According to Julie Hill, Lisbon Schools technology director, the school moved to a new website because of concerns brought up by many parents.
“Many parents had difficulty navigating our older website,” Hill said. “When I brought it to the attention of Superintendent Pat Hocking, he gave me the task of comparing two or three companies that specialize in website development.”
The school decided to go with Des Moines-based Neopolitan.
“We were impressed with their vision of our site and felt they really understood what we were looking for,” Hill said. “They’re also working on a mobile app that will just be for Lisbon. We’re hoping that app will launch this spring.”
Work on the website started back in October, with launching right around the start of second semester.
“The launch has been fairly seamless and all elements are up and running,” Hill said.
The new online alerting system is not integrated into the current website, which led to a few bumps in the road, but Neopolitan has made that work with the new site.
Hill said the school chose Neopolitan primarily because they were an Iowa based company, as well as competitive in their price.
One of the other things they were looking for was a site it would be easy for staff members to update, and this site provides that.
“Staff members are provided access only to the pages they need to update,” Hill said. “It makes it easier for staff to be able to update them. Plus, Neopolitan is doing all the training as part of the cost.”
One of the striking images on that front page is the Lisbon Schools campus. That photo was provided by Lisbon student Tyler Scott, with drone photography.