The Lisbon Schools will be rolling out a new notification system and new website in the coming months.
Lisbon Schools superintendent Pat Hocking noted that the notification system the district had previously used has been discontinued.
The notification system will be rolled out in the next couple of weeks, and will be designed by Neopolitan Labs in Des Moines.
“We want that system rolled out immediately, as the snow could start flying at any point,” Hocking said. “We’ll communicate with parents about how to sign up for the notification service so they know about weather impact decisions.”
The new professional website will be rolled out in a few months’ time.
Hocking noted that Neopolitan has built the Springville Schools website in the past, and it will take time to design the new website for the school district to get all the different pages that the district and community want established.
Paraeducators getting raise for intense casesLisbon will be offering a pay raise of $2 per hour to any paraeducator dealing with a student with a level 3 designated Individual Education Program.
Lisbon Schools superintendent Pat Hocking noted that students with a Level 3 IEP require a 1-on-1 paraeducator, and the district has been having issues getting paraeducators willing to teach at that level.
“We currently have two students with a level 3 designated IEP, and it’s the law we have to offer education resources to meet that IEP,” Hocking said. “We all see what the market is like to hire teachers at the moment, and we’re having trouble finding paraeducators as well. The work paras do is just as important as teachers, and this is a way to make this more marketable to more people.”
Lisbon superintendent search The Lisbon superintendent search firm has had nine total applicants thus far for the position. The Lisbon and Springville school boards will have a joint meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1, to review the current candidates and prioritize the superintendent candidates they want more information on for January’s meeting.