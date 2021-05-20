A mother-daughter team from Alaska, Stephanie Friess and Meagan Mclaughlin, have opened Aurora Integrated Medical Clinic in Mount Vernon. The clinic opened back in October 2020, at 713 First Avenue North in Mount Vernon.
Friess and Mclaughlin spent most of their lives in Alaska, where Friess worked as a nurse practitioner for a number of years.
Mclaughlin met her husband, James, while attending college in Alaska. When James got a job in Cedar Rapids as an air traffic controller, the duo moved to Iowa to get a start in his career. James is originally from Minnesota.
“I came to love that Iowa has four different seasons and the Midwest life,” Mclaughlin said.
When the couple were starting to raise a family, though, the call to be nearer to grandparents made them relocate back to Alaska. The couple have three children now – Adeline, Beau and Ella.
When Mclaughlin’s dad, Michael, was looking to retire from his job as a cross country coach in Alaska, Mclaughlin really missed the Midwest and wanted to move back.
“We had practiced together in Alaska, and when she was thinking of moving to Iowa with my grandchildren, we couldn’t turn down that opportunity to relocate here,” Friess said.
Mclaughlin and her family live in Lisbon and Friess and her husband now call Mount Vernon home.
“One of the things I love the most is we’re able to live less than five minutes away from our office,” Mclaughlin said.
Both Mclaughlin and Friess helped at urgent care facilities in Iowa during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when they’d see more than 100 patients a day.
When a space opened up for them to open their own clinic, they jumped at the chance to have a small clinic.
As an integrative medical clinic, Mclaughlin and Friess will see patients for up to two hours in a visit, but their focus with integrative medicine is to look at a patient’s whole medical health history to try and find the treatment that will work best for them.
“We try to make sure any treatments we offer tie together with all the maladies a person is suffering, not just offering medication and hoping for the best,” Friess said. “As integrated medicine, we’re looking for the root cause of all of your illnesses.”
The duo knows that for many of their patients, this may be the second or third doctor they’ve visited, and several treatments into fighting an illness that might be suggested.
All labs and tests can be done at the clinic itself, and they are a Blue Cross/Blue Shield provider and working to be accepted with lots of other insurance companies.
The clinic has hours Monday through Friday of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but is open primarily by appointment.
“We try to work together as a team a lot, and we practice a lot of what we preach,” Mclaughlin said.
There has been a learning curve in running their own clinic in their adopted home state of Iowa, Mclaughlin and Friess said. Starting out slower and with fewer patients gave them time to learn those things they need to run their own clinic in Iowa.
Friess, a nurse practitioner, has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare. She started with oncology and delivery, before moving towards medical aesthetics and cosmetics, especially anti-aging. She also does a lot of work in neurology and hormone replacement trainings.
Mclaughlin is an advanced nurse practitioner who earned her doctorate degree in family practice at Clarke University. Mclaughlin specializes in functional medicine and integrative therapies to treat chronic disease processes, autoimmune conditions, and thyroid/hormone dysregulation and bioidentical hormone replacement. She is a member of the Institute of Functional Medicine and focuses on personalized approaches to enhance optimal wellness and health. She also enjoys medical aesthetics and aims to keep patients feeling happy and well from the inside out.
For more information about Aurora Integrative Medical Clinic, visit auroraintegrativeclinic.com.