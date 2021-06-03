A Mount Vernon couple who owns local businesses in Cedar Rapids, Marion and Iowa City has received the top 2021 franchising honor from Budget Blinds, North America’s largest window covering franchise.
Terry and Sandy Sill, who founded and operate Budget Blinds of Cedar Rapids, Budget Blinds of Marion and Budget Blinds of Iowa City, were awarded the 2021 Budget Blinds Franchisees of the Year award by Budget Blinds president Doug Phillip at the 2021 convention for Budget Blinds franchisees earlier this year. The annual award recognizes the one franchisee out of more than 900 Budget Blinds business owners in the U.S., Canada and Mexico who best models Budget Blinds values while providing uncompromising customer service and contributing to their local communities and employees.
In addition to Budget Blinds of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Marion, the Sills own Budget Blinds franchises in Bettendorf; and Madison, Northwest Madison, Brookfield and Waukesha, Wis., which they operate as a family business. The Sills’ son, Kevin Sill, is chief financial officer and director of technology; son-in-law John Reinken is VP and director of sales; daughter Cassidy Reinken is a systems designer; and daughter-in-law Jenna Sill is sales manager.
The Sills were also one of a record number of Budget Blinds business owners in North America who gained access to the Budget Blinds Million Dollar Club in 2021 for generating at least $1 million in window covering and accessory sales in 2020.
“The Sills show what is possible when you build a business focused on what customers want,” said Phillip. “What started as an investment opportunity for Terry and Sandy in 2006 has turned into a thriving family business spanning eight communities in two states. What’s truly inspiring about their story is how they have been able to leverage lifelong relationships and experience in real estate and construction management to build a diverse operation that serves not only local homeowners but schools, nonprofits and commercial businesses within their existing footprint.”
“The fact that our customers invite us into their homes is an honor and makes our work very personal,” said Terry. “It also increases customers’ overall expectation for outstanding service, which is especially true since the pandemic reestablished the home as the center of American life.”
Terry credits his previous experience in real estate and construction management for helping him expand to the commercial sector, which has become an area of focus for Budget Blinds franchise management.
“Local contractors like working with us since we understand project deadlines,” he said. “Since window coverings are often the last project to be completed on a commercial building, a delay here can postpone the opening of the entire building – so we make sure to give ourselves extra time to design, manufacture and install the perfect solution.
“Commercial contractors also appreciate that we’re able the bring them the same wide variety of options – from traditional custom blinds, shutters, shades and drapery to state-of-the-art motorized systems reflecting the latest colors, patterns, designs and fabrics – that we offer our residential clients. While homeowners have always been about design, our commercial customers now increasingly want a stylish solution.”
The Sills have completed commercial window-covering projects for the University of Iowa in Iowa City, the University of Wisconsin in Madison, and Verona High School in Verona, Wis., among many others.
In addition to sales and customer service excellence, Budget Blinds acknowledged the Sills’ contributions to their local communities which includes working with shelters, food kitchens, schools and nonprofit organizations in Iowa and Wisconsin.
Budget Blinds business owners serve more than 10,000 communities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and have dressed more than 25 million windows since 1992. The brand received its best-ever No. 12 ranking in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2021 Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.
Budget Blinds is one of five home improvement brands owned by Irvine, Calif.,-based Home Franchise Concepts (HFC) along with Tailored Living, Concrete Craft, AdvantaClean and Kitchen Tune-Up.