The cast has been chosen and rehearsals will soon begin for Ordinary Days, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre’s first live show in more than a year.
Amber Hansen, Kami Zbanek Hill, Nick Rudzianski, and Julie Thomas will play the roles of four New York City residents whose paths cross in significant ways as they go about their daily lives.
Adam Gwon wrote the book and lyrics for the show, which was first produced off Broadway in 2008. John Zbanek Hill is directing with Leslie Hyland as music director.
The small crew, all of whom have been vaccinated, will be rehearsing in MVLCT’s theater space with the hope that the show can be enjoyed by a masked and socially distanced live audience in the Uptown Theatre at the First Street Community Center.
Production dates are July 16, 17, 18, 23 and 24. For more information about MVLCT and to view their online productions of the past year, please visit www.mvlct.com.