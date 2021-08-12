Life is all about the people, Gwen Drahos said, and few have done more to bring people together than Drahos the 2021 Lora Light Sauerkraut Days Parade grand marshal.
Gwen’s Restaurant has been an anchor of Main Street in Lisbon for 40 years – sustaining the community with home-cooked food, contributions to many causes and as the central meeting place for so many people.
For years, Drahos and the team at Gwen’s Restaurant has opened their doors and their hearts to anyone in need – the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service, police departments, fire departments, residents of Meyer’s Meadow during COVID, and countless local committees Megan Dietsch of the Sauerkraut Days committee said introducing Drahos Friday from the Sauerkraut Days stage.
The restaurant has been on Main Street 40 years; Drahos has cooked all her life.
It’s been a place that’s always brought people together – literally or through shared love of Gwen’s food, including the restaurant’s famous pies.
The committee always wanted to recognize the work Drahos did working with Dr. Brant and the Ralph and Cathy Jordan family for full inclusion of all students in Lisbon schools. They worked to ensure all students are treated equally and included in all educational activities.
On parade day, Drahos was “getting the restaurant ready in the early morning, hopping into the parade and then right back to work with a smile on,” Dietsch said.