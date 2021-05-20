For more than two decades, Jim Wallace has been one of the faces of the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service. He was recognized for his 25 years of volunteer service at a reception Tuesday, May 11.
Wallace joined the service in 1996, and his contributions have run the gamut from maintenance of the first ambulance shed to leadership in the LMVAS fundraising and volunteer committees.
Wallace contributed more than 100 hours a week with the LMVAS being on-call for a number of years for the service, more than four days out of every week. That’s meant numerous times where he has had to respond when a pager goes off to run an ambulance call to help provide medical care to a Lisbon or Mount Vernon citizen in need.
Wallace has been instrumental in ensuring facilities match a growing service, for example, adding a lounge area to the LMVAS shed, which allows volunteers who are on call a place to sleep or decompress between calls.
Wallace was also influential in determining the model that will work best for the LMVAS service with having a full-time paid EMS director who helps staff the volunteer crews for the service, as well as participates in calls as needed.
LMVAS director Jake Lindauer noted the average length of a career for a volunteer paramedic is usually six years, which Wallace has more than quadrupled.
Wallace is still participating on calls with the service to this day and encourages people to consider serving as an EMT.
“There have been a number of times when I’ve arrived on a call and heard ‘Boy, I’m glad you’re here,’ as it’s nice for people to see a face they know when they’re facing a medical emergency,” Wallace said.