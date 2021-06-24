The Linn County Fair Association welcomed Matthew Durian into the new role of Fair Manager. This position will work closely with the rentals of the Lynn Dunn Memorial (LDM) Building, partnership program for The Linn County Fair, and other fair week duties as assigned by The Linn County Fair Board of Directors. Durian started his position on June 1.
“I grew up showing livestock at my local county fair back home and have always enjoyed my days at the fair,” says Durian. “I am extremely excited about this opportunity to give back to youth organizations and support an important section of the agriculture industry.”
Durian comes from Paso Robles, Calif. and attended California Polytechnic State University in where he majored in agricultural communications. He was a member of Cal Poly’s Western Bonanza Junior Livestock Show and was the Livestock Manager for the show in 2020. He also worked as an intern at the Arizona National Livestock Show and the State Fair of Texas, and as an employee for the Santa Barbara County Fair and California Mid-State Fair.
“We are excited to have Matt as part of the fair family,” says Linn County Fair Board Member Jennifer Dunn. “The events of 2020 left us unable to fill this vacancy until now and Matt is a great person for the role and a perfect fit for The Linn County Fair. We look forward to putting his skills to use to further grow and develop our rental and partnership offerings.”
The Linn County Fair is being held this year from June 23 — 27.