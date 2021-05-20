The Lisbon School Board approved a usage policy for the Lisbon Community School District Auditorium that offers a discount for programs with a significant number of Lisbon students participating.
The policy was amended following last month’s school board meeting, when concerns were brought up about rental fees for the auditorium possibly impacting groups in Lisbon who might use the space.
Lisbon activities director Eric Ries said that he made a distinction that any group asking to use the auditorium with more than 50 percent of participants being Lisbon students would fall under a non-profit event or local business category. At that rate, rental would be $100 per day. For groups who are non-profit but generating revenues, the rate would be $200 per day. Commercial businesses have a rental rate of $400 per day, unless half the participants are Lisbon students.
Security deposits for the grand piano would be $200, and $100 for the upright piano. If a group is using lights or a sound board, they’ll need to hire a technical director to assist at a rate of $35 per hour.
The Lisbon School District would hold priority on usage, then school-related groups. Non-profits or local businesses would have the next priority, followed by revenue producing non-profits and commercial ventures.
Each group that uses the space would also have to provide proof of liability insurance.