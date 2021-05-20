Lisbon and Mount Vernon will be holding graduation ceremonies this weekend.
Lisbon’s in-person ceremony will be held outdoors on the new Lisbon track, weather permitting. The commencement ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. If the ceremony is held outdoors, masks will be recommended to be worn by those in attendance, but not required.
Rain location for the ceremony is to be at the Lion’s Den, with the same start time. If the ceremony moves indoors, Lisbon’s school policy is masks and face coverings are required indoors to help protect against COVID-19 spread.
Lisbon’s senior awards night were to be held Tuesday, May 18, in Lisbon Auditorium. The Fine Arts awards night were held Monday, May 17.
Mount Vernon’s commencement is taking place Sunday, May 23, beginning at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the Mount Vernon High School gymnasium. Because the ceremony is indoors, capacity is limited to 50 percent. Students are receiving six tickets to distribute to family and friends to attend. All who attend graduation will need to wear masks during the ceremony. The ceremony will also be live broadcast via the District’s Mustang Vision Platform for those not able to attend in person.
Following commencement, the Mount Vernon High School graduates will participate in a parade through Mount Vernon. The parade is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. If weather is inclement, the parade will be canceled. The parade route will take graduates from the high school west on Palisades Road, then north on 15th Ave. South up to Third Street S.W. and 10th Avenue south. The parade will then proceed east on First Street up to Business 30. At Business 30, the parade will proceed west through both roundabouts and conclude back at the high school.
Senior Awards night was held at the Mount Vernon PAC Monday, May 17.