Lisbon will hold graduation ceremonies at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Students Cole Clark, Truman Krob, Paige Roos, Cassie Ross and Madi Schnipkoweit sat down with the Sun to discuss their time at Lisbon and the lessons they’ll take with them into their futures.
When they graduate from Lisbon High School, the Class of 2021 will be taking with them lessons learned in and out of the classroom.
Lisbon was 100 percent in attendance since the beginning of the students’ senior year, and only had a two week span where students had to go back to online learning this school year.
“The lessons I’m taking with me from this is perseverance,” Krob said of his Lisbon experience and the impact of COVID-19 on his senior year.
“You can’t take anything for granted, because nothing is ever guaranteed,” Schnopkoweit said.
Clark concurred, noting his biggest concern was on sports seasons.
“One minute, you have a sports season to look forward to, and the next you and other athletes have two weeks of down time because of COVID-19 case numbers,” Clark said.
For Roos, it’s about enjoying every opportunity you get.
“I learned the importance of focusing on the positive,” Ross said.
ActivitiesThe Lisbon students have been involved in a number of activities.
Clark noted he’s been a member of the football, wrestling and track teams in his time in high school.
His favorite sport was football, mainly because it was his favorite sport growing up.
Krob also loved his time with the football team. Krob also was a member of the wrestling squad and band.
Roos was involved in softball, soccer, dance and student council.
“Dance was my favorite activity, because it was such a terrific climate,” Roos said.
Ross was a member of NHS, student council, track and choir. For Ross, track was her favorite.
Schnipkoweit has been a member of the basketball, softball, track, speech, national honor society. Schnipkoweit noted she loves track the most, because it’s the sport she really excels at.
Favorite memoryFor Clark, his favorite memory at school was winning the state dual wrestling tournaments.
“There’s just such a great atmosphere around our wrestling club at Lisbon,” Clark said.
Like Clark, Krob’s memory is winning those state duals as well, and the ensuing celebration.
For dancer Roos, it was the dance team winning the pom competition two years in a row.
Ross’s favorite memory was tied to Lisbon Homecoming.
“I will always remember winning powerpuff football our junior year,” Ross said.
Schnipkoweit said she will always remember the volleyball team postseason run during this senior year.
What they’ll
miss most Clark will miss the small town atmosphere at Lisbon and knowing everyone at his school.
Krob expanded on that, noting he’s going to miss being on a “first name basis with everyone.”
Schnipkoweit added she’s going to miss the close relationships that she’s had with everyone at the Lisbon School District.
For Roos, it’s going to be spending time with her underclassmen friends.
“I’m going to miss the teachers at the district that I’ve known since being an elementary student here,” Ross said.
Who has made an impact on their livesClark said that Coach Brad Smith with the wrestling team had a profound impact on his life.
“Not only did he help us get better as wrestlers, but he also helped make us better persons,” Clark said.
For Krob, he noted band director Joseph Arch was influential for him.
“We’ve spent a lot of time together over the past two years, and he’s really helped me grow as a person,” Krob said.
For Roos, the adult who has made an impact on their lives has been softball coach Bob Bunting.
“Not only has he been coaching softball for a long time, he’s an especially great coach to his athletes,” Roos said.
For Ross, it’s been working with Amanda Zenisek, the Lisbon, INC, teacher and student council advisor.
“We’ve built up a connection over the last two years,” Ross said. “She helps me be a stronger student.”
For Madi Schnipkoweit, it’s been Lance Kamaus.
“As a coach, he is continually pushing us,” Schnipkoweit said. “He’s also someone I can fall back on with anything that’s troubling me.”
Advice for
younger students“Don’t stress too much about high school,” Clark said. “It’s really not that different than middle school. It’s still just school.”
Roos recommended students try as many different activities as they can to find what they will like.
“I’d recommend students do get involved, but remember the reason we’re here to begin with – school,” Ross said. “That’s the number one reason we’re all here, so focus on your homework and credits.”
“Don’t spend so much time thinking about the future,” Schnipkoweit said. “Focus on the here and now, because the time here goes by so fast.”
Hopes for futureClark hopes the district continues improving facilities at the school district moving forward.
Krob hopes that the district and community find success in what they try to accomplish.
Roos hopes that Lisbon maintains the small town and close knit family feeling.
Ross concurred with Roos, noting she’d like to see the town and school grow, but not to a level that either loses the small town feel.
Schnipkoweit said she’d like to see the athletic programs for girls in the district continue improving in the coming years.