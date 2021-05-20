The Lisbon Storytime Hours will be held at the Lincoln Square Park Gazebo in downtown Lisbon this summer.
Lisbon library director Amy White explored the suggestion with Lisbon Parks and Recreation Director Drayton Kamberling earlier this spring. The idea was presented to the Lisbon City Council Monday, May 10. The outdoor storytimes will begin Thursday, June 3.
Being outside rather than in Heritage Hall or inside the library will help with social distancing, White said. And because storytime lasts less than an hour, masks may not be required for the program.
While the Lisbon Library is opening to guests of up to five at a time for half an hour, White said that Lisbon Library is not planning to hold any programs inside the library this summer.
White and her puppet Leo will be sharing stories, fingerplays and songs in an outdoor, socially distanced setting. White said they’ll also have some special guests presenting programs for us.
The council approved allowing story time to be held at the park, which is less than a block away from the library, during the summer months of June through August.
The Library will also be kicking off the summer reading program, whose theme this year is “Reading Colors Your World,” at the beginning of June.
Hills Bank will once again provide specially designed tee shirts for the event. Children will receive a tee shirt and reading log when they come to the library to sign up anytime after June 1. Those who return their completed reading logs to the library at the end of the summer may choose a new book to take home.