The Lisbon city council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would make the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service director a full-time position for the City of Lisbon.
Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance services director Jake Lindauer mentioned this as something to be investigated back during the budget process at the beginning of the year as a way to provide benefits, including IPERS and health insurance to the ambulance service director’s position to help provide longevity to anyone serving in the position.
Lisbon city administrator Brandon Siggins, Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch and Lindauer worked together to iron out details of the position.
The Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service would be responsible for the majority of Lindauer’s salary, with both Mount Vernon and Lisbon needing to contribute to his health insurance and IPERS account. Lisbon would be responsible for about 28 percent, or roughly $5,000. Beginning next fiscal year, the City of Lisbon would be able to utilize state levy funds to help pay those health insurance and IPERS costs.
Similar to how the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group director’s salary comes between Lisbon and Mount Vernon, this would work similarly, with the City of Lisbon billing Mount Vernon and the L-MVAS for their portions of the director’s salary.
Lindauer would still be overseen by the Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service board of directors for the service’s continued operation and his salary as recommended.
Doug Shannon, president of the LMVAS board of directors, noted the success Lindauer has had as director for the service since arriving.
“Before Lindauer arrived, there were times we were struggling to field a volunteer service during work days,” Shannon said. “With him as director, we routinely have volunteers on call to provide two ambulances in service in this community.”
Shannon also noted that Lindauer has worked to educate the councils in both Lisbon and Mount Vernon of what revenues for the service are and the ways that’s impacted.
“From a public safety standpoint, the LMVAS service has done a complete 180 with Lindauer at the helm,” Shannon said. “This is a way to help keep this position in a similar pay range to other positions across the state.”