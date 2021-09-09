A Clayton County man died after being shot by law enforcement officials near Martelle Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the residence located at 23966 42nd Street, Martelle, rural Jones County, according to a press release from to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Upon arrival, deputies observed a large structure fire, and they also encountered an individual with a knife. He was later identified as Jeremy Michael Berg, 45, of Elkport.
Multiple law enforcement officers, including from the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department, responded to the scene. Initial reports indicated Berg did not comply to orders given by law enforcement to drop the knife. Law enforcement deployed non-lethal and lethal rounds. Berg received multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
Two deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office discharged their service weapons and have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. Three officers from the Anamosa Police Department discharged their service weapons and have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. A Linn County deputy deployed non-lethal rounds and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. It is standard protocol for the deputies and officers of the aforementioned departments to be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested to investigate the shooting. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) was dispatched to investigate the fire. Both investigations are currently ongoing. The names of the sheriff deputies and police officers will be released once they have been interviewed by the DCI. The names were not available by press time.
Agencies that responded to the incident were: Jones Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Anamosa Police Department, Monticello Police Department, Iowa State Patrol (ISP), Martelle Volunteer Fire Department, Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department, Anamosa Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department and the Morley Volunteer Fire Department.
This investigation is a collaborated effort by the DCI, SFM, ISP and the Jones County Attorney’s Office. However, Sept. 2, Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons formally requested the Office of the Attorney General assume responsibility of the investigation. The request was made “because of the involvement of two Jones County deputies and three Anamosa police officers in the incident and to guarantee the full independence of the investigation.”