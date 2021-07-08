Several local students were candidates for the Linn County Fair Queen, with the crowning held June 23.
They are:
Kira Ingwersen of Central City, a junior at North Linn High School, was named Fair Queen. She strives to be an excellent role model and wants to continue this role in a manner that represents the fair, 4-H and FFA that has helped her. Her future plans are to attend a 4-year university where she plans to study wildlife conservation. She is the daughter of Ted and Terri Ingwersen.
Selena Killham of Marion is a junior at Linn-Mar High School. Selena is actively involved in community service projects around Linn County. She is also actively involved in showing her rabbits. She plans to attend Kirkwood Community College where she plans to peruse a career that can hopefully involve kids and animals, which is where her passion is. She is the daughter of Sheila Killham.
Savannah Niec of Center Point was named Linn County Fair princess. She is first-year student at Iowa State University. Savannah was very involved with her school where she participated in dance team, show choir and band. She loves spreading positivity to those around her and is ready to share that with others. Savannah will be studying music performance and continuing to grad school. Savannah is the daughter of Clint Niec and Laura Niec.
Michaela Rowell of Marion is recent graduate of Mount Vernon High School. Michaela was actively involved with her school in swimming, cheerleading, choir and band. She likes being a leader and mentor to others in her roles. She plans to attend Coe College in the fall where she will study nursing. She is working towards being employed in the neonatal intensive care unit. She is the daughter of Anna Lage.
Kaitlyn Sommerfelt of Walker is a recent graduate of North Linn High School. Kaitlyn was a busy leader in her school with FBLA, FFA, FCA to name a few. She strives to be a leader and role model for others and excited for the opportunity to meet new people while running for fair queen. Kaitlyn plans to attend Iowa State University this fall and major in public relations. Kaitlyn is the daughter of Dan and Holly Sommerfelt.
The 2019/2020 Linn County Fair queen, Kaitlyn Bean of Walker, is a sophomore at Iowa State University. She is studying elementary education.
The 2019/2020 Linn County Fair Princess Julia Rathje of Marion is a sophomore at Mount Mercy University where she is studying Healthcare Administration. She enjoys helping plan of the Linn County Fair, reading a good book, and her two puppies; Kenzi and Cassie. Julia is the daughter of Jon and Vicki Rathje.
The current Linn County Fair Queen committee is Kris Blackford, Susan Clarke, Kathy Clemens, Jean Dunn, Molly Ericson, Sarah Geircke, Julia Rathje and Jennifer Dunn.
Judging for the queen contest was held on June 19 at the Linn County Fairgrounds in the Lynn Dunn Memorial Building.