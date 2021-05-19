Masks are now optional at Lisbon Schools with the school board leaving the decision for individual families to make.
The board met Tuesday, May 18 at noon for a special meeting on masks.
“It hasn’t been fun struggling with these inconsistencies in guidance, and we’re choosing to stick with the Iowa Department of Public Health guidance, as that’s what we’ve committed to at the beginning of the school year,” Lisbon school board president Dave Prasil said.
Lisbon superintendent Pat Hocking noted a number of districts across southeast Iowa have opted to move to masks optional following the IDPH guidance released early Sunday, but at the same time there are a few districts, including neighboring Mount Vernon who are continuing mask wearing restrictions through the end of the school year.
Hocking also noted that now if a student tests positive for COVID-19, the child will be excluded and sent home. Communication will be sent to parents of students who were exposed. However, schools are no longer required to quarantine exposed students. The decision for quarantining an exposed student will be up to parents.
Parents and visitors are expected to check in at the office when visiting the buildings. Parents and visitors with COVID-19 symptoms are to refrain from visiting the school buildings or participate in school activities.
Prior to passing the resolution, Prasil read from a statement prepared by the board before the meeting explaining the decision:
“The inconsistent guidance that has been received from federal, state, and local government officials has once again put the board in an impossible position. The CDC has changed their mask guidance to remove the recommendation for wearing masks indoors only with respect to vaccinated individuals. Since, by definition, most of our students, including our middle school and elementary students, are not old enough to be vaccinated, following CDC guidance would suggest that we continue with our policy of requiring masks indoors through the end of the school year.
“However, the guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health is directly at odds with the CDC in suggesting that the requirement for masks indoors can be lifted in its entirety, without regard to vaccination status. Local officials such as the school board are therefore left to interpret this inconsistent guidance based on what we think is best for our students specifically.
“We do not believe that any member of our community truly understands the pressure, cruel words, and even threats that the administration and board members have faced as a result of being put in this position repeatedly throughout this year, and it saddens us that it continues even now, just nine short days before we end our 2020-21 school year.
“Nonetheless, that is where we are, stuck between inconsistent guidance from government officials, and parents, most of whom have very valid concerns and arguments on both sides of the mask debate, and a few of whom have chosen to take their disagreement beyond polite discourse to aggressive and threatening behavior.
“Considering that the board has elected to follow the guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health throughout this school year, even when that guidance is inconsistent with what other state and local public health authorities have been saying, we believe we must continue to follow IDHP guidance at this point. The research suggests that school populations as a whole have a very low rate of transmission, that children (by and large) do not suffer from the harshest symptoms of COVID-19, and that there are now new treatments and ample access and capacity in the healthcare system to accommodate COVID-19 infected individuals.
“In short, things have gotten better. They are certainly not perfect, but they are better. It appears that COVID-19 is something that we are going to have to learn to live with going forward. While we think that now is an awful time to change course given where we are in the school year, we feel we must be consistent and continue to follow IDHP guidelines.
“Regardless of the decision, we also believe that we need to be very clear with all students and staff that we need to support those people who continue to choose to wear masks and have a zero tolerance policy for bullying, teasing, etc. of any type related to those that choose to wear masks as well as those who choose not to wear masks. The IDPH is very clear in their guidance that this is now a “Parent Choice” on masks. We ask that you please exercise that right and that you please respect the varying opinions of others regarding masks during this challenging time.”