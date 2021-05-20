MV 5K cheers from sidelines

Atlas, Laiken and their grandmother Vicky Wieseler cheer on runners in the Mount Vernon Middle School PTO fundraiser, Friday, May 14.
Warmup 5k

Mount Vernon Middle School students took part in a 5K Friday, May 14. The event was a fundraiser for the Middle School PTO, which has asked teachers for their classroom wish list.

