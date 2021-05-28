The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (CDG) announced the 12th Annual Mount Vernon Chocolate Stroll will take place Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The chocolate event invites guests to stroll down Mount Vernon’s historic First Street where participating businesses and chocolate vendors will offer chocolate and chocolate products for sample and/or sale. A map of where to find chocolate for purchase will be available to all attendees. The map also works as a “passport” — attendees are invited to collect as many stamps on the map as possible to be entered into a drawing for a gift basket.
“We have had to adjust how we do festivals this year, and the Chocolate Stroll will be no different,” said Joe Jennison, director of Main Street and Marketing for the CDG. “Masks are required inside shops and stores, and outside when not able to properly social distance. We plan to make this event safe and fun for young and old alike.”
Returning this year will be a Chocolate Candy Making demonstration by chocolate lover Erica McConaughy at 1 p.m. in the city hall conference room. The demonstration will be free and open to the public and will result in the creation of chocolate-covered peanut butter balls.
Kids’ games and face painting will take place at Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s events will include activities such as M&M Bingo and crafts throughout the day.
New this year will be a Chocolate Stroll Film Festival featuring chocolate-related short films. Submissions are welcome and must be five minutes in length or less, be original and chocolate-related. Entries are to be submitted to Kira Moore at mountvernonbijou@gmail.com These will be shown continuously throughout the festival at the Bijou, 123 Second St. SW.
“Mount Vernon is home to several chocolatiers and this event celebrates all of them,” said Chocolate Stroll committee chair Sherene Player. “This year’s event will include such specialties as chocolate raspberry scones, artisan chocolate bars, cheesecakes as well as the more traditional chocolate truffles, cupcakes, shortbreads and caramels.”
New chocolate vendors include cheesecakes by Alissa, bon bons from A Chocolate Studio in North Liberty, frosted homemade cupcakes from Lisbon, and chocolate-themed home décor from Chocolate Giggles from Nauvoo, Ill.
Volunteers are still needed for the event. A link to a volunteer sign-up will be posted to www.visitmvl.com soon.