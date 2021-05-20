The Mount Vernon American Legion is preparing for an in-person Memorial Day service Monday, May 31, at the Mount Vernon cemetery.
The avenue of the flags will be set up on Saturday, May 28, beginning at 8 a.m. at the cemetery. Volunteers to help are needed.
Hahn Howard American Legion Post 480 commander Mike Woods said one of the significant changes this year is there will be no parade that proceeds the Memorial Day service, the service will begin at 9 a.m. at the Mount Vernon Cemetery.
A weather decision on potential change of venue will be held Monday morning, with a decision made by 8 a.m.
The ceremony will include a welcome and leading in the pledge of allegiance by Fred Lehman.
The Mount Vernon band will perform God Bless America, and new poet laureate Amelia Kibbie will read a poem for the day.
The Gettysburg Address will be performed by Jasper Rood. The wreath placement, and additional music by the band will be played. A salute to fallen soldiers will occur, and taps and a taps echo will also be played.
The avenue of the flags will be retired Monday evening.
Woods reminds people if they have damaged flags that need to be retired, those damaged flags can be dropped off at boxes at Ace’s, Gary’s Foods, Mount Vernon City Hall or the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department.