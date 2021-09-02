Sara LenhartElementary art
Originally from Dubuque, Lenhart lives in Lisbon.
Education: Graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School and earned bachelor of arts from the University of Iowa.
Family: Husband Jon is a Spanish teacher at Tipton High School and Tipton Middle School, and children Gareth, 5, and KayMarie, 2.
What are some of your favorite activities outside of the classroom?
Hiking, camping, walking, festival-going, singing, musicals.
Previous teaching experience?
Urbandale Schools (2013-2017) and Anamosa, Strawberry Hill (2017-2021).
What do you love most about teaching?
Working through the problem-solving process with kids as they create art. They find their voice and authority within their work which sharpens those skills for later in life. Also, it’s a lot of fun.
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them?
My high school literature teacher, Mr. Resch. He made me feel heard and that I had a say. He, too, was also very funny.
Nathan NamannyHigh school math (Honors Algebra II, Algebra II, Algebra I)
Originally from Denison, Namanny lives in Hiawatha
Education: Graduated from Denison High School, undergraduate at William Penn University and masters at Drake University and currently working at the University of Northern Iowa in a masters in math.
What are some of your favorite activities outside of the classroom?
Weightlifting, fishing, bowling.
Previous teaching experience?
Last two years were at Red Oak High School. This is my third year teaching.
What do you love most about teaching?
Working with kids and everyday is something new.
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them?
Mr. Ratcliff was my high school math teacher. He showed me that you can learn anything with hard work.
Andrea CampbellMiddle school art
Originally from Burlington, Campbell lives in Cedar Rapids
Education: Graduated from Burlington High School. Attended Southeastern Community College and earned my bachelor of fine arts in ceramics from the University of Iowa.
Family: Dad and sister in Burlington. Three ferrets at home.
What are some of your favorite activities outside of the classroom?
I love to paint, walk trails, travel, binge watch television shows and play with my ferrets (Penelope, Ray and Charlotte)
Previous teaching experience?
Half-time position at Clear Creek Amana in Amana Elementary. Full time K-12 position at Colo-NESCO district.
What do you love most about teaching?
I love being able to provide a safe space for students to express themselves. I love being able to have a unique relationship with every student.
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them?
I loved my art teacher Geri Lloyd in high school. I would always see her working on her own art project and be inspired to create my own art in my classroom.
Jose Salinas HerreraKindergarten through fourth grade and high school Spanish
Originally from Honduras, Herrera lives in Cedar Rapids
Education: Kindergarten through 12th grade at Honduras, graduated college at the University of the Ozarks in Arkansas and completed graduate school at the University of Northern Iowa.
Family: My relatives are all back home in Honduras
What are some of your favorite activities outside of the classroom?
Reading, hiking and dancing.
Previous teaching experience?
English as a first language at the Institute Hondurreno de Cultural Interamericana Honduras, English as a first language in Costa Rica, Spanish instructor at the University of Northern Iowa, English as a second language instructor at Hawkeye Community College, Spanish substitute teacher for Mount Vernon High School.
What do you love most about teaching?
I love to teach and show students all cultural aspects of Spanish speaking countries. I also love to see student’s progress in the language.
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them?
The teacher that influenced me the most was my English teacher in the elementary school. I learned from Mrs. Sandres that teaching is fun and you always learn more from your students.
Natalie HandSecond grade
Hand is originally from Mount Vernon
Education: Graduated from high school in Mount Vernon. Earned a bachelors of education degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
Family: Steve (husband), daughter Charlotte (ninth grade), Thomas (fifth grade), and Teddy (second grade)
What are some of your favorite activities outside of the classroom?
Reading and gardening.
Previous teaching experience?
Two years at Saipan International School (CNMI), two years at Grapevine, Texas for the Grapevine-Colleyville school district, six years in Fort Wayne Community Schools, one year in Indianapolis Public Schools, two years in Franklin Township in Indianapolis, Ind., one year in Cedar Rapids schools, one year teaching at North Cedar and one year teaching at Iowa City Schools.
What do you love most about teaching?
It’s always different, never boring. A fresh start to look forward to each year. Working with kids — it’s awesome. As well, the ability to be a lifelong learner.
What teacher influenced you growing up and what did you learn from them?
Mrs. Harriett Pitlik — was so kind and wonderful that I loved third grade.
Mrs. Cooperrighter — Knew every book in the library, and I loved sharing books with her.