A Mount Vernon man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in traffic Friday, May 28.
According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Lighthall, 49, of Mount Vernon was struck by a west bound silver Audi driven by Allan Novak Jr, 42, of Cedar Rapids in traffic in front of 6905 Mount Vernon Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. Lighthall was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital by Area Ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
Allan Novak Jr and his passenger Daxton Novak, 16 also of Cedar Rapids, were uninjured and were wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.