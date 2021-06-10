Mount Vernon’s school district will again offer an online learning option for students next school year. The decision continues for one year the option the district offered this year for students in grades K-5 to enroll in the Edmentum program and students in grades 6-12 to enroll in the APEX program.
This year the district used COVID funds to pilot using the programs to see if they would be part of the district’s future; next year the district would pay for using them.
Right now, the total cost of using both programs for the year would be $48,000 if every student who so far has requested to learn remotely through them next year does so.
Superintendent Greg Batenhorst proposed at the May 10 school board meeting to offer these programs for one year at the district’s cost to “see how it goes and if it becomes an expectation to do it.”
“I look at it as a one-year opportunity,” he said. “It’s one year to learn about it and work through COVID-19. I would rather have them (students) at home learning with us than going to other districts.”
Some districts, such as Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, are offering their own online learning academies next year, which Mount Vernon doesn’t have the resources to do.
The school board approved the proposal unanimously at the meeting.
The Edmentum program would cost $3,000 per student, including using the Edmentum teacher, instead of a Mount Vernon teacher, to give direct assistance and in-depth support to Mount Vernon students. The program will be better and much more fluid than it has been this year, said Batenhorst.
As of May 21, four students in grades K-5 were requesting to learn remotely next year through the Edmentum program, for a total cost of $12,000.
The APEX program would cost $12,500 for a license for an unlimited number of students in grades 6-12 to use it. “We could do that forever at a reasonable price for the unlimited license,” said Batenhorst. The district has been paying for APEX licenses anyway for the alternative school, so offering if for grades 6-12 isn’t that much more expensive, he said.
For this program, the district would still offer students the assistance of its alternative school teachers and para-professionals, as it has done in the past for students who needed to use the alternative school’s remote learning option.
As of May 21, 11 students were requesting to learn remotely next year through the APEX program. Batenhorst has proposed capping APEX enrollment at 15 students.
Regular school district employees get thank-you stipend
In other action, the school board approved giving all staff members who worked on a regular basis as regular employees of the school district this school year (Aug. 23 through May 27), both part-time and full-time, a $200 stipend as a token of appreciation for the additional work they’ve done in dealing with COVID-19 during the year.
Approximately 200 employees were eligible to receive the award, which was to be given through the district’s May 20 payroll.
The total amount awarded was approximately $40,000, which is about 10 percent of the district’s COVID funding. The award was made possible due to the amount of money the district is getting from the federal government for COVID-19 needs.