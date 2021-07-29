Mount Vernon’s school district is to get just over $300,000 from the third round of federal COVID relief funds (ESSER III), which are to help with expenses related to offering school during the pandemic. The funds will come in two increments and must be spent by June 30, 2023.
The federal government requires the district to get some public feedback on how to spend the funds so it can ensure the district does its due diligence on spending them and so it can ensure that the public knows the district has the money and they can have input into what it’s spent on.
The district held a public hearing on spending the funds at the July 15 school board meeting, and no one spoke during it.
Those who would like to share input on the topic with Superintendent Greg Batenhorst can do so by emailing him at gbatenhorst@mvcsd.org.
The district is now considering how to spend the new funds.
Possibilities it has identified are to address student learning loss, summer teaching, technology support of the district’s one-to-one technology initiative, substitute staff hiring, other COVID-19 related work by employees, and sanitizing buildings and buses.
The district is required to use 20 percent of the new funds—approximately $63,000—to address student learning loss. It has spent most of those funds already but still has the rest of the new funds available to use for additional initiatives it decides on.
It also spent about $300,000 during the past year on one-to-one technology. These funds came out of the approximately $600,000 in COVID relief funds the district received to assist low income students based on Title I and free and reduced lunch funds.
Normal summerThis summer has been pretty normal for the school district, said superintendent Greg Batenhorst, with no new mandates like it had last year on COVID-19. The district is doing its usual summer activities such as reconnecting with families and forging ahead with plans for next year. “What’s nice is what drives this community you’re seeing again, such as Heritage Days,” Batenhorst said.
Planning to run Lori Merlak has decided to run again in November to continue on the school board. The other continuing board member running again is Rick Elliott. Their current terms end in November.