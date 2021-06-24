Nomination papers can now be taken out for school board and city elections this fall.
Lisbon city council member Stephanie Kamberling noted that the papers can be picked up now to get the needed signatures to get on the ballot during city council notes section. Kamberling noted there are three seats up for re-election for the Lisbon City Council this fall. Those seats include Kamberling (who will not be running), Travis Jubeck and Nathan Smith.
In Mount Vernon, Eric Roudabush and Stephanie West’s seats will be open for election, as will mayor Jamie Hampton.
Lisbon School Board president David Prasil announced at Lisbon High School graduation he will not be seeking re-election to the Lisbon school board after more than 30 years serving in the role. Allan Mallie’s seat will also be up for election this fall.
For the Mount Vernon school board, board members Sherry Grunder, Rick Elliott and Lori Merlak’s seats will be up for re-election. (See story at left)
Nomination papers can be found at the Linn County Auditor’s website or Secretary of State website. They need to be returned between Monday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Sept. 16, with a requisite number of signatures from eligible voters for a candidate to be on the ballot.
Nomination papers need to be returned to the Linn County Auditor’s Office at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center in Cedar Rapids.
Signature requirements for the different communities vary, according to information provided by the Linn County Auditor’s office, and the minimum number is based on the size of the electorate.
For those running for the City of Lisbon, the number of signatures required is 10. For those running for mayor or city council in Mount Vernon and the school board seats in Lisbon, the number of signatures needed is 25. For Mount Vernon School Board, the number of signatures needed is 50.
Nomination papers must include a candidate’s name, office sought and the ward they’d represent, the type and date of the election, the candidate’s home address and a signature, affirmation and notarization.
To run for office, a person must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Iowa, be 18 years or older. Elected officials can’t be a convicted felon (unless their voting rights have been restored by the president, governor or executive order).
This year’s general election for city and school board elections is Tuesday, Nov. 2.