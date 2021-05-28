The Mount Vernon Band Parade-A-Thon scheduled for this afternoon (Friday, May 28) at 5:30 p.m. has been postponed due to the cold temperatures. The new date for the Mount Vernon Parade A-Thon is Friday, Aug. 6.
