The United States Census recently released their information to area counties for the 2020 Census.
In Linn County, population has grown from 211,226 in 2010 to a total of 230,299 in 2020. That was roughly an 8 percent increase in population between 2010 to 2020.
In Mount Vernon, the city saw a total of 21 new people, increasing from 4,506 in 2010 to 4,527 in 2020.
Cornell College students are included in the City of Mount Vernon population count.
For Lisbon, the city saw an increase of 81 new people, increasing from 2,152 in 2010 to 2,233 in 2020.
In the City of Lisbon, there were a total of 922 residential buildings, with 885 of those buildings occupied, leaving 37 residential buildings vacant.
In the City of Mount Vernon, there were a total of 1,478 residential buildings, with 1,387 of those buildings occupied, leaving 91 residential buildings vacant.
For all of Linn County, there are 101,230 residential buildings, with 94,751 of those buildings occupied, leaving 6,479 buildings vacant.
Iowa’s population was 3.192 million in 2020, which was a 4.7 percent increase from the population in 2010 of 3.046 million.
These population apportionments are being evaluated by local communities to reapportion boundaries for precincts to make sure their populations are fair and equitable.
Mount Vernon city administrator Chris Nosbisch noted that the City of Mount Vernon will be looking at their voting precinct boundaries at the next council meeting. Mount Vernon will be looking to keep population balanced between the two precincts for the city, with Mount Vernon’s council members all being “at-large” representatives.
The original 2020 census timeline was delayed months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The population amounts determined by the census will also determine how federal funding is allocated to communities across the country.