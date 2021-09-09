Financial help is now available for Linn County residents falling behind on rent or utility payments due to financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Linn County, with assistance from Waypoint and HACAP, is administering rent and utility assistance through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to residents of Linn County. This program may provide eligible residents with up to 18 months of rent and/or utility assistance. Applicants must be able to provide documentation or self-certify experiencing a financial hardship in their household that has affected their ability to pay rent.
Eligible Linn County residents can apply for assistance on the Linn County website at LinnCounty.org/ERA. Tenants who are overdue on rent should not wait for an eviction notice to seek help and may already be eligible for financial assistance based on the criteria below.
To be eligible for assistance from the ERAP, you must be a rental household and able to provide documentation or self-certify the following:
Household income with no more than 80 percent of the Annual Median Income (AMI)
Proof of financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March of 2020
Note: Those negatively impacted by the August 2020 derecho will meet this requirement
Proof the household is experiencing housing instability such as:
• Threat of, pending, or current eviction
• Threat of or a current utility shut off
• Threat of homelessness
Rent payments will be made by HACAP directly to the landlords or property managers of successful applicants. These funds must be used to cover past rent payments back to March 13, 2020, first, before tenants can receive additional rental assistance to cover up to three months of future payments.