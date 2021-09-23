The only way out is through.
Those words inspired Barbara Fish Kalm in her post-retirement project that started as an article on a church kitchen and turned into a 278 page book. Hallowed Ground tells the history of Solon’s Methodist Church, the land around it, and most importantly, the people of the church and community.
The results of 12 years of work were published this summer, within weeks of Kalm’s 80th birthday.
A Mount Vernon resident, Kalm was raised on a farm in Maynard, where she played all the sports. went to nursing training in Cedar Rapids. She and her husband Dolfi, a teacher and much-decorated volleyball coach, were kind of high school sweethearts. In 1977, they found a home in Solon, where Dolfi coached and taught.
Barb Kalm worked as a nurse at the University of Iowa.
“I loved every minute of it,” she said. “Well maybe not every minute — 85 percent of it.”
The couple moved to Mount Vernon, near Kernoustie Golf Club, after their son moved to the community. He and his family have since purchased a resort in Minnesota. Barb and Dolfi continue on their 1 ¼ acre property, with its high-ceiling great room, binoculars at the ready by large windows looking out on their flower beds, trees and a number of bird feeders outside.
The church history is Kalm’s first book, but she’s been a writer for a long time, working on cookbooks and poetry among other things. After moving to Solon, she joined a women’s writing group centered around the University of Iowa.
“Oh my gosh I felt like I’d come home,” Kalm said of her first meeting. “They’re the most wonderful group of women; I’m still friends with many of them and it’s still active.”
Kalm writes for her own pleasure for the most part, but she did win one $500 prize for a trilogy of poems.
Her connection to poetry goes back to her childhood. Kalm’s father was a farmer and English teacher.
“He would sit in his chair with his bowl of popcorn and the Saturday Evening Post,” she said. “A little bit later, he would put that down and pull out a book of poetry. If he could catch someone, and it was usually me, we could sit on his knee and hear him read from 101 Poems of America’s Best Loved Poets.
“I loved the sound of people reading someone’s writing.”
After moving to the community, Kalm has continued at the Solon Church, where she’s been a trustee, a Sunday school superintendent, youth group and confirmation helper, and currently co-president of the thriving women’s group.
Kalm always loved the church building, and the more she got to know the church and the building, the more she knew it needed to be shared.
“Things always start in the church kitchen.”
Kalm had the idea of writing an article about the church kitchen. As she began the process, she’d hear story after story about the church and its members. One day, they discovered in a closet boxes of newspaper articles, photographs and church artifacts.
“Then I realized that I didn’t have a church kitchen story, I had a book,” Kalm said.
She began collecting stories — about the church, the community and everything else people could remember. She filled yellow legal pads with notes. During this time, the Kalms moved twice, and stayed busy with life, with children and grandchildren.
She’d put the book away at Christmas and then every once in a while drag it out. Sometimes it was a challenge, but she always knew she would finish it.
Kalm set up in the corner of the dining room with the sign: the only way out is through. It was only one reminder to keep going.
A picture of the church members taken the first decade or so in the church meant more. The people were all dressed in black. Kalm knew many would have lost children; some would pass away within a year of the photo. She kept thinking, these people are trusting me that I’m going to do this.
“Their gaze held me and it was just compelling,” she said.
Eventually a friend helped find an organizing principle. Kalm formed chapters with historical overview and a church timeline. She added recipes and an all-important appendix. Two families, the Meyers and Jedlickas, have been a constant during the church’s entire history. Their stories became a throughline for the book.
She discovered the women in the church held it together. They found the money to pay the bills collecting labels from Crisco cans and Camay soap, selling aprons and hosting dinners.
She kept finding treasures, like budget for tenderloin football dinners,
“I thought ‘the only way people are going to see this is if it’s in the book,’ so it kept getting bigger and bigger,” she said.
The most fun was the food. The church is known for kolaches and noodles, so those recipes feature prominently.
“They’re almost identical,” she said. “Maybe a third of a cup of flour. Which makes the difference with the dough being sticky.”
She kept hearing family stories. The Jedlickas had a family cookbook with a section on family history. It began: Wesley Jedlicka rode into Solon and never said a word. Kalm uncovered remedies recommended by a midwife.
“How could you not write those things,” she said. “It’s a church history and suddenly I’m telling stories of this midwife.”
During the years, she found her writing changed. She revised, sometimes with the help of her father’s English books. With help, she found an editor and printer. Last fall, on deadline, she and her editor went through the final checklist of corrections and amendments. She closed her computer, took a picture and sent it to her children. It’s finally done, she said.
She learned much through the process, from family, friends, neighbors, church members and professionals today. And from those she was writing about.
“I’m amazed at the resilience of the people who were part of the church,” she said. “It kept bringing back to the question: ‘What draws us to this river of God,” I look at this picture of the people and think: They came to this little church for a reason. What was that reason?
“I became so connected with them. They became part of my life. I lived their stories right along with them.”