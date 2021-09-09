The race may have a new name, but the goal remains the same for the Run for Pie 5K race – raising funds for All Saints Catholic Church’s twinned parish in Haiti. Other churches involved in planning the race include St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mount Vernon, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vinton, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker.
The Run for Pie 5K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, in Lisbon. Pre-registration day of the race begins at 8 a.m., with packet pick up for those who registered for the race before deadlines beginning at 7 a.m. in the park.
“We’ve always awarded over 50 pies after the race — an apple pie to each of the top three finishers in each age group. The pies were a way to set us apart from other races, and kind of symbolized the wholesome, genuine and family friendly qualities of the fundraiser and our mission. After all, what’s more wholesome than an apple pie?” said Joe Mischka, one of the organizers.
Volunteers bake up a storm for the unique prizes, but there’s a treat for everyone.
Mischka noted that this year, every racer will receive an apple pie pop at the conclusion of the race, regardless of placing, the equivalent of a piece of apple pie just for running.
Mischka is hoping the name Run for Pie encourages more turnout in the event as the race’s last name, Run for the Least, which would help bring more people to help support the race’s mission.
“While the name Run for the Least accurately portrayed the intent of the event, which is to support the education of impoverished children in rural Haiti, it conveyed a condescending or superior attitude which is not the intent of our Haiti mission. It also lacked an upbeat or cheerful sentiment to encourage participation. Runners enjoy engaging in events that are fun and have a unique publicity device, brand or motto such as sauerkraut days, sweet corn fest, turkey trot. They are always glad when the funds raised go to a worthy cause, but the cause itself (whether it is the Boys and Girls Club, the United Way or the local fire station) is not why they sign up.”
If you are interested in signing up for the race, you should visit runforpie.com. While the Sept. 1 deadline for early registration has passed and the Sept. 7 deadline to ensure a shirt on race day has also passed, you can still sign up for $20 to run the race. You can register for the race at that $20 price right up to the morning of the race.
Kids can also participate in a mile fun run, with a start time of 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The race will take kids around Lisbon City Park. Registration costs for that race are $10 after Sept. 10, again with no T-shirt option.
Mischka noted that 100 percent of the funds raised by the event are used in Haiti to provide classroom materials and pay teacher salaries.
Mischka said they hope to get as many as 100 walkers or runners to participate in the event this year.
“We’ve never had 100 runners or walkers,” Mischka said. “We would love to have that many.”
The route will start on South Jackson Street across from Casey’s. The race then travels east along the north side of the park, and then heads north on Alexander Avenue and down Main Street towards Mount Vernon. The race then turns around before Gillette Lane and heads back toward the park following the same route.
“It is always fun to work on a team that makes something happen,” Mischka said, of why he loves organizing this race. “Different people have different skills and it is gratifying to watch them use those skills on a team. I have been to Haiti five times in the past eight years and have seen first-hand the positive impact our work has had on the lives of children in the 23 villages of our sister parish. We are helping teachers augment their ability to educate children which is where the future of Haiti rests.”
Mischka noted that the support of the sponsors of the race have allowed the group the ability to make sure all proceeds from event registrations go towards the mission of supporting education in Haiti.