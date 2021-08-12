Mount Vernon’s school district continues to plan for building a new Mustang Activities Complex north of the high school and details were discussed at a Mount Vernon School Board meeting in July.
The plan remains pretty much the same as what the district has proposed previously. Its design is about the same as it was three years ago when voters were asked whether they wanted to pay for it through a bond issue.
It includes:
• Turf field large enough for football and regulation soccer field
• All-weather field for use by the marching band
• 8-lane competition track with designated areas for field events
• Home bleachers for 1,250 people, visiting bleachers for 250 people
• Press box for use by teams, media, announcers and booster club
• Scoreboard and audio system
• Concessions building with restrooms, and adjacent ticket booth
Two additional features could also be added if the district either receives additional dedicated donations for one or both of them or puts out an alternate bid for one or both of them. They are:
• Possible team room with locker room, medical room, and storage space
• Possible additional parking
Costs and funding Current cost estimates are that the project — not including a possible team room or additional parking — would cost $4.5 million to build, including all site preparation work.
Adding design fees and contingency fees brings the total to approximately $5 million. Adding a possible team room or additional parking to the project would each need additional dedicated donations or alternate bids to fund them.
The district would like to raise $2.5 million in private funding for the project and pay for the rest through a facilities loan.
It currently has commitments for approximately $1.4 million in donations. This amount exceeds its Phase One goal of receiving $1 million in commitments by October 2021.
The district’s Phase Two and Phase Three goals are to have $1.75 million in commitments by December 2022 and $2.5 million in commitments by August 2023.
Superintendent Greg Batenhorst has said he would like to have around $2 million fundraised for the complex before being sure it will be built.
TimelineThe tentative timeline is for the district to present plans for the project to Mount Vernon City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission in January-February 2022 and go out to bid for construction in spring 2022.
The district will decide when the bids come back whether or not to go ahead with building the complex. The project will receive final school board approval when the board accepts a construction bid.
If the district decides to go ahead with the project, construction could begin in July 2022 and be completed by August 2023.
This timeline is dependent on acquiring sufficient private funding to allow the remainder of the project to be paid for through a facilities loan.
The timeline could also be moved to a later point and still be completed by August 2023. If necessary, it could be completed in phases.
Priority for the
school districtThis project is a priority for the school district, Batenhorst told the school board at its July 15 meeting, because:
• Many current facilities are outdated for use, especially the track, which must have eight lanes for competitions, instead of six lanes, which the current field has
• Soccer lacks a regulation sized field of its own (the First Street field is smaller than regulation size)
• Athletic, fine arts, and physical education programs continue to grow
• Programs want a place to call home
• Facilities should be commensurate to the quality and size of the district’s programs
• An on-campus facility ties programs together on one campus
• The district continues to grow, and facilities need to grow with it
• It’s part of the district’s Twenty-Year Facilities Vision
The district would like to keep all its academic buildings together in the same vicinity, and in the late 2020s or early 2030s build a fourth instructional building — likely for fourth and fifth grades — where the current track is.
In addition, the school district’s engineers — Hall and Hall — have recently done a site study of the water retention and water flow at the proposed building site and have assured the district that siting an athletic complex north of the high school would pose no problems with water flow and wouldn’t cause Stonebrook houses to flood. The recent construction left enough space open to handle a new building to the north, with some mitigations such as raising the berm one foot, the firm said.
DetailsThe school district would like to place the home bleachers on the west side of the new complex so the large bleacher structure would balance out having a large team room planned to be located in the southeast corner of the complex. This placement would “go with what makes the best sense for the most people most often,” Batenhorst said.
The district would also like to add to the site an additional .8 acres from Cornell College land to the east to allow the complex to be sited 50 feet to the east of where it is currently proposed to be. Siting it more to the east would allow a bit more land for the project and would also place it not quite so close to adjacent Stonebrook houses.
Residents closest to the proposed complex have asked for as much land between their houses and the complex as possible to preserve as much of their current quality of life as possible. They are especially concerned about noise and lighting, as well as people coming to the complex blocking their streets, parking on and walking on their properties, being noisy around their homes and possibly dropping trash near their homes.
Purchasing the additional .8 acres from Cornell College would add some tens of thousands of dollars to the project but wouldn’t be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, said Batenhorst. It is up to Cornell’s board of trustees to decide whether or not to sell the land to the school district.
Cornell has said if it sold the land to the district, it would like to have some form of landscaping barrier on northeast corner of the athletic complex, adjacent to Smith Hall, and would like some form of support to deal with the Smith Hall parking lot and parking on event days.
The school district is also currently completing lighting studies to determine how to best direct lighting to the complex and minimize it in the neighborhood.
In regard to parking, the district says that areas other than Stonebrook will be able to handle event parking for the complex. The district currently has about 273 parking spaces at the high school and 50 at the community center. It is planning to also add an additional 100 parking spaces at the back of the high school to the north and west, for an estimated cost of $132,000.
It is proposing that on event days emergency vehicles could be parked on the “sidewalk to nowhere” that runs east/west off Thirteenth Avenue, and the sidewalk just to the south of that entrance could be moved so it will be less steep and handicapped friendly.
In addition, the district is planning to put a six-foot fence around the entire perimeter of the activities complex to separate it from the surrounding area. It also plans to place four-foot black vinyl along various sides of the complex to keep people off the track and to have space for a sidewalk before it.
Stonebrook neighbors have also feared that their property values would decrease if the complex were built. However, an appraiser and a realtor have said the properties would still be “hot properties” — highly valued on the market — even with the athletic complex beside them, Batenhorst said.
Board discussionSchool board member Lance Schoff said the district needs the field, and its proximity to the school makes sense in inclement weather.
He said he feels concern, though, for the property owners having the bleachers behind their houses. He noted that if the complex could be sited an additional 50 feet to the east, that extra distance would be “a big thing” for the adjacent landowners.
Schoff also noted that the band is “really loud” when it practices at 7 a.m. He asked that the district “do everything we can to mitigate the impact on neighbors.”
Board member Jeremy Kunz said he hopes the district can “give the homeowners space.”
He said he hoped the district could put in additional parking at the same time as the activities complex and get the whole project done at one time.
He suggested that if the district can’t afford to add parking at the same time it builds the complex, it delay the project a little bit.