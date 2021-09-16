Board members and volunteers with the Sts. Peter and Paul Foundation are getting ready for the big event.
The Sts Peter & Paul Historical Foundation will be holding its Fall Fun Auction in a few weeks. The annual fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19, with a luncheon, silent and live auction and, naturally, kolaches.
The auction had to be cancelled in 2020 due to COVID and the Aug. 10 derecho, which caused significant damage to the decommissioned church in rural Solon. Those events also impacted another source of revenue, which is the event-space rental.
Neighbors and board members checked on the church soon after the 2020 storm and Curt Blinks made it a top priority for repairs, which were finished quickly said Jean Litts.
“We are just so grateful we got the repairs finished,” she said.
The board and other volunteers at Sts. Peter and Paul are looking forward to having it return this year. They’ve been working with scores of local merchants, who donated goods and services to be auctioned off.
Past auctions have had things like Czech ornaments, wine, hotel stays, handmade furniture Items, locally grown produce, meal packages and art. One project underway, Halloween themed wooden luminarias being built by a Cedar Rapids teacher.
While volunteers have been collecting donations for a few weeks, there are always more auction items than expected, said board member Carol Woods-Boren.
“It’s amazing how much we get the day of,” she said, adding that many donors aren’t sure they’ll be able to complete a project to give, and when they do, they take it to Sts Peter & Paul directly.
“It’s a little like a potluck auction,” she said.
There will be a quilt raffle, a highlight of the event. As are the kolaches. The bakers figure to make more than 1,200 of the Czech pastries, selling 75 dozen and serving 25 dozen at the luncheon.
Organizers are mindful of COVID-19 and contemplating ways to possibly spread out visitors on the day of the event.
And while it’s a fair amount of work, it’s a labor of love for organizers, most of whom come from the families of those who worshiped at the church. Sts. Peter & Paul goes back to the 1860s; the parishioners broke ground on this building in 1916.
“It’s a good feeling,” Woods-Boren said of working in the church. “We all want to preserve the building and keep it going, maybe for another 100 years.”