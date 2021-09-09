Repairs have been made to the exterior of the Lisbon History Center and Lisbon Public Library in downtown Lisbon over the past week.
The repairs were noted as Phase I safety items recommended in the façade preservation plans developed for the city by preservation architect Douglas Steinmetz of Align Architecture and planning in Waterloo.
The City of Lisbon made the recommendation to make the Phase I safety repairs back in April 2021, citing the safety concerns and the need to begin rehabilitating both buildings.
Bi-State Masonry was awarded the bid for the projects.
At the Lisbon History Center, the life safety items for the building included installing a slip resistant coating at the entry alcove, repainting and repairing the exterior chimney.
The estimated cost for the project is $4,896. The Lisbon History Center received a grant for $2,400, covering roughly half the costs of the repairs.
“We are grateful that the Linn County Historic Preservation Commission acknowledged the importance of this building to our community and the surrounding area by funding our proposal,” said Becky Bunting, Lisbon History Center Foundation Board member. “This building is very much part of the Lisbon History Center’s identity, and as a Foundation we knew it was important to seek funds for Phase I repairs.”
Bunting noted that as part of the grant application process, the group worked on completing a comprehensive building condition report which will help the city in future budgets for maintenance and improvement costs.
The History Center building was constructed in 1878 and has primarily housed retail businesses for many years. Since 2006, the building has housed the Lisbon History Center under a long term lease with the city.
For the Lisbon Library, repairs included repairing the chimney, repointing 250 square feet of deteriorated mortar joints, repairing and replacing as many as 200 deteriorated bricks on the exterior of the building and weatherproofing the top of the entire west wall.
Estimated cost for the project is $15,638, with a grant of $4,000 from Linn County Historic Preservation covering roughly a quarter of the cost.
The building is the oldest existing original building on Lisbon’s Main Street, and has been home to the Lisbon Library since 1956.
“The Friends of the Lisbon Public Library quickly and responsibly stepped up to do what was needed to literally keep the library standing,” Michelle Platt with the Friends of the Lisbon Library said. “Even though it was a short turnaround, the new experience of writing a grant provided a learning opportunity along with better understanding our library building’s history and construction.”
Platt said as a non-profit organization, the Friends of the Lisbon Library is willing and able to assist the library and City of Lisbon in receiving this grant from the Linn County Historic Preservation Commission.
Bi-State Masonry expects repairs to the exterior of the building to take less than a week to complete, with the crew using cherrypickers Wednesday, Sept. 1, to work on the exterior chimneys.
Ann Opatz of the Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission noted these projects represent the first phase of a multi-phased plan to repair and rehabilitate the buildings.
“Following two years of planning, we are excited that work to repair and rehabilitate these historic buildings will begin this fall. We are especially pleased to partner with the Linn County Historic Preservation Commission, Lisbon History Center Foundation and the Friends of the Lisbon Public Library in our efforts to protect and preserve these buildings,” noted Rebecca Hess, chair of the Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission.
The History Center and Friends of the Lisbon Public Library were both awarded grants for the project through the Linn County Historic Preservation Commission’s grant program. The projects competed against eight other non-profit organizations for the current fiscal year following a competitive process.