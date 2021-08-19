More than 200 community members watched as their story of resilience and recovery played out against the night sky. In a first-of-its-kind video tribute that projected larger than life on the side of the local community center, Channel brand celebrated the area’s achievements of the last year.
Marking the one-year anniversary of the Aug. 10, 2021 derecho, Channel brand hosted a community event and shared a tribute video celebrating the farmers, first responders and everyday citizens who stepped up to help with the cleanup and rebuilding efforts after the storm ravaged the community.
The video may be viewed at Channel.com/ChannelingGood. There is also a link on the Sun website, mvlsun.com.
Channel hosted with popcorn, tacos and ice cream served to residents in the parking lot of the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center. The Marching Mustangs high school marching band performed and youngsters could take turns on a bounce house.
“This is the perfect opportunity to reflect and recognize the inspiring way these communities came together in the face of adversity,” said Beth Lincoln, Channel’s local field sales representative. “The local heroes featured in the tribute video are just a few of the stories showcasing what it means to put service into action — one of Channel brand’s core beliefs.”
The highlight of the evening was the tribute video, projected onto the side of the Buresh Center. It featured local farmers Dan Stoner, Alan Bausch, Deb Siggins, Mount Vernon City Council member Stephanie West, Mount Vernon High School assistant principal and activities director Matt Thede, Mount Vernon-Lisbon police chief Doug Shannon, vice-president of M&K Dust Control Michele Gruzinski, and Tommy Rhomberg — “The Great Derecho” baseball bat creator.
They worked alongside their community to recover and rebuild, modeling why service matters and how big a difference even small details make, Lincoln said.
Bausch, a Channel seed grower, said the video is unique to Mount Vernon-Lisbon, which was chosen as a community that exemplified the ethic of taking care of each other. He was approached by Channel representatives seeking stories of the way the community rallied.
A crew working with Canoe There from Des Moines filmed here during several days in June. The video also includes footage from police cruisers taken hours after the derecho hit.
“It really captured the weight of what took place and the importance of resiliency,” Bausch said of the video.
“Last year brought many unpredictable challenges, but none as catastrophic as the derecho that hit Iowa in August,” said Lincoln. “While this powerful storm was devastating, it wasn’t as powerful as the resilience of Iowa farming communities.”
In addition to the severe damage the derecho brought to buildings and crops, estimates speculate that at least half of the trees in the storm footprint were damaged from the high winds. To further recognize the community’s dedication to service, Channel will sponsor the Mount Vernon Lisbon Community Development Group’s annual Clean Up Days and is committing $20,000 to help replace the tree cover lost to the derecho. With the need focused on replacing larger, established trees, it is expected each community will receive more than 30 mature trees.
“At Channel, service is in our nature, from supporting farming communities when Mother Nature hits hard to providing year-round, hands-on, customized service for our Channel farmers,” said Lincoln.
You can review the video and additional resources at