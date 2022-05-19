The board will have another work session with Emergent Architects May 23, with a goal of ironing out the language and what will be covered in the industrial tech classroom wing being explored by the school. The plan would then be discussed at the June 8 meeting for potential approval and the 14-day window would advance forward.
John Prasil said that very limited improvements will be planned for the building this summer, aside from some of the cosmetic items discussed by the district, including fresh paint in the visitors’ locker room and other minor improvements.
“Our goal as we’ve discussed with Rod Kelley has been on fixing what we have and maintaining what we have, not trying to tackle any new projects this year,” Prasil said.
The district has purchased a new server, filters for HVAC systems and new buses this school year.
School board member Allan Mallie said the one improvement he’d like to see advance to the top of the list is adding the bleachers to the auditorium and have them installed ahead of the spring musical.
Activities director Eric Ries said that order could be one of the things that is held up due to supply issues in construction projects, that, even having it approved at June’s school board meeting, it could be delayed until spring 2023.
“It is one of those items that could be installed while students are in the building with minimal to no impact, however,” Ries said. “It doesn’t necessarily need to wait until a break to happen once they have arrived.”