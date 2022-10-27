Nicol E. (Swanger) Bieber, 79, of Unionville, Mo., passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Putnam County Care Center of Unionville, Mo.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in the Mount Hope Cemetery of Battle Creek. Rev. Kevin J. Freese will officiate.
The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.christensenvanhouten.com
Nicol “Nicki” was born Dec. 19, 1942, the daughter of Lowell and Elaine (Behn) Swanger of Battle Creek. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1960 then attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon.
On Feb. 9, 1963, Nicol was united in marriage with Neil Ray Bieber at the Battle Creek Presbyterian Church of Battle Creek. The couple farmed until retiring to Lake Thunderhead, Mo., in 2001. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and lots of fishing.
Nicki was Neil’s only farm hand, and was known as an excellent cook. While on the farm she kept a large garden and enjoyed hobbies including oil painting and playing bridge. She took up quilting and made several full-sized bed quilts as well as countless baby quilts, wall hangings, and Christmas stockings. Nicki loved going to weddings.
Nicol’s family includes Neil plus a daughter and her husband, Heidi (Todd) Lackmann of Norwalk; two granddaughters, Tevka and Torin Lackmann; a brother and his wife, Rick (Deb) Swanger of Battle Creek; sister-in-law and her husband, Ellen (Barry) Lerich of Washington; brother-in-law Robert Biedenbach of Iowa; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.