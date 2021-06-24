Antique lovers, get ready.
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development group will be hosting the Lincoln Highway Nitty Gritty festival Sunday, July 4, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in uptown Mount Vernon.
The festival will feature primitive, architectural salvage, industrial, repurposed furniture and antiques.
A dealer preview will also take place Saturday, July 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. in uptown Mount Vernon.
In 2020, COVID-19 canceled the festival for the first time in more than 30 years. This year organizers are aiming to return bigger and better than ever, adding an additional city block of space for vendors.
“Of course, we have no idea what the future will bring,” said Nitty Gritty volunteer chair Karrie Clark. “The committee will always exercise caution first, and obey all city, county, state and federal guidelines, but events such as this take months to prepare.
“We hope to have a festival, and we encourage both vendors and festival-goers to return to this site often for the most up-to-date information.”
As of June 20, mask mandates in the City of Mount Vernon and across the state have been lifted.
The Nitty Gritty Antique festival will be going on, rain or shine, as well. Most of the items for sale are featured on paved surfaces. And if attendees need break from the heat and the sun, the air conditioned businesses in uptown are ready for them.