Nominations are now being sought to recognize the 2022 Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year. Now in its 70th year, this prestigious honor has been awarded to celebrate conservation progress and Iowa farmers who are committed to exceptional environmental stewardship and conservation efforts.
The statewide and regional awards, co-sponsored by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honor Iowa farmers who have distinguished track records of commitment to soil conservation and water quality improvement efforts. The grand prize winner will receive the use of a new John Deere 6E utility tractor for one year. Last year’s Iowa Conservation Farmer of the Year award winner, Cedar County farmers Ken Fawcett and his nephew, Kent Stewart, were recognized for embracing innovative conservation practices to take on the challenge of improving Iowa’s soil health and water quality while sharing their experiences and insight with fellow farmers.
To nominate a farmer for the award, visit www.cdiowa.org/awards for a short form summarizing the nominee’s conservation efforts and commitment to improving soil. Nominations are due May 13, 2022 to your local Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office.
“Iowa’s farmers and landowners continue to go above and beyond to be good stewards of our land while feeding the nation,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Future generations will benefit from the concerted effort these farmers and landowners have made today to protect our soil and water quality and their families’ farming legacies. I encourage Iowans to nominate someone in their community who has embraced environmental stewardship and more sustainable farming practices.”
“Everyone has a role to play in protecting Iowa’s soil and water quality, and this award showcases the exemplary efforts of farmers who are leading by example and making big strides in conservation,” says IFBF President Brent Johnson. “Recognizing and celebrating farmers’ conservation achievements and sharing examples of successful innovative conservation practices can help encourage others to embrace proven practices to improve our water quality.”
One nominee will be selected by each of Iowa’s 99 county SWCD offices. These individuals will be considered for regional conservation awards. Nine regional award winners will compete for the title of “Iowa’s Conservation Farmer of the Year.”
The winner will be announced during the Iowa State Fair and will receive the keys to their tractor during the Conservation Districts of Iowa annual meeting, September 23-24, in Ames. The 2022 Conservation Farmer of the Year winner will receive free use of a John Deere 6E Series utility tractor for up to 12 months or 200 hours of use. The prize, valued at more than $12,000, has long been donated by the Farm Bureau partner Van Wall Equipment of Perry and John Deere.