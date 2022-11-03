Noreen Bush completed her life journey of love and service to others Oct. 23, 2022, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. She was 51 years old.

Visitation will be held from 2:30-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, with a prayer service beginning at 4 p.m., at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the church. Private entombment: Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum, Cedar Rapids.

