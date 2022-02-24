For the 53rd consecutive year KCRG TV9 Presents the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rod & Custom Car Show brings a mix of unique and interesting vehicles and affordable family fun to Iowa Feb. 26-27.
This year’s show promises some vehicles never seen before at the event, all part of an impressive lineup of vintage street rods, custom cars, street machines, hot pickups, race cars and custom motorcycles.
Attendees this year get to meet and greet University of Iowa radio play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin, the “Voice of the Hawkeyes.” Dolphin grew up in nearby Cascade and recalls attending the event in his younger years, having known show co-founder and visionary Ralph Muller well. Dolphin will be available for autographs, photos and conversation Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This affordable winter family fun event again will be held at the Monticello Berndes Center, 766 North Maple Street in Monticello, only 35 miles from Cedar Rapids or Dubuque on U.S. Highway 151.
Fifty-three years ago Monticello’s Ralph G. Muller (1940-2020) had a vision for brightening up the Eastern Iowa winter by bringing together generations to enjoy classic cars and family fun.
Once again attendees can participate in awarding of prizes. All spectators will receive official voting ballots at the door to vote for the following People’s Choice Awards: Car/Pickup, Motorcycle, and Model Car. As always, exhibitors have the opportunity to win trophies from Muller Brothers and cash awards from Citizens State Bank.
In addition to the vehicles, added attractions include:
- 3-D Sound Company DJ Dave Palmer will provide music and commentary and serve as awards MC Sunday for the 23rd consecutive year
- Caricature artist David Fliss of Flissart Entertainment, will provide free caricatures for attendees
- “Papa Balloon” artist Mark Garvey will be making free balloon creations. Mark appeared at this event in 2021.
An entire new selection of scale model cars will compete in four categories for trophies and model car kits in the 37th Annual Model Car Contest.
Special souvenir items including posters and T-shirts will be available.
Back by popular demand the Monticello Eagles Club Ladies Auxiliary #4466 will be serving their famous turkey dressing sandwiches in addition to other food items — with profits going to community projects.
Show hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Awards presentation is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. Get $1off by bringing a can of food to benefit Four Oaks family programs. Parking is free.