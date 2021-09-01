Blaine Matthew Schumacher

Blaine Schumacher, 22, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2021. He was born April 1, 1999, in Cedar Rapids. Blaine grew up in the Lisbon and Mount Vernon area, graduating from Mount Vernon High School in 2018. After graduation, Blaine attended Simpson College where he was pursuing a degree in neuroscience and set to graduate in the spring of 2022. His post-graduation plans were to continue his education and earn a degree in chiropractic science at Palmer College in Davenport.
Blaine has always been very involved in whatever community he was a part of. In high school, he played on the school football team, sporting No. 38. He was a member of student government, ran track and was confirmed into the Catholic Church. Once he arrived on campus at Simpson College, he immediately became involved in numerous activities, such as rock climbing club and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Blaine spent two years as the fraternity’s resident hall assistant, showing his caring nature for those around him by always ensuring everyone was safe and attended to. He was a devoted student, earning himself a spot on Simpson’s presidents list for the last six semesters and his family has no doubt he would have finished out his academic endeavors just as strongly as he had started. Outside of school, Blaine loved to travel. He had been on a class trip to Europe in high school, flew out to visit his sister in Australia, climbed the Rocky Mountains in Colorado with his mother and most recently boogie boarded the waves of Hawaii. Blaine’s talents really shined through during his favorite pastime, art. He painted, drew and sketched so many beautiful pieces that were often the favorite gift received for special occasions and holidays. He even painted the mural still present in his fraternity house, leaving his physical mark for his brothers and future SAE members.
Blaine is survived by his parents, Heather and Chad Riniker and Cameron and Michelle Schumacher; his siblings, Chloe, Kael, Xander, Calder, Lana, and Collin; his grandparents, Lesa and Kenneth Bulman, Diana Schumacher and Archie Faulkner, Richard and Terry Schumacher, Vince and Beverly Riniker, Paula and Delbert Wyss, and Iris Waters; numerous other loved ones; and his dog, Oliver.
There will be a funeral service at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 212 7th Street, Mount Vernon, Iowa 52314, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a service at 1 p.m. There will be a procession to the Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery to conclude Blaine’s celebration. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Those unable to attend in-person are invited to watch the service via livestream. Please find the livestream link on Blaine’s Tribute Wall and share your support and memories with his family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
Flowers and donations should be sent to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 212 7th Street, Mount Vernon, Iowa 52314.
