It is with great sadness that Vicky and Marty Johnson announce the death of their son, Brian Duane Johnson, on July 24, 2021. Visitation is planned for 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids, by Rev. Kathy Franzenburg. Burial is in Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.
Friends and extended family are invited to watch the service via webcast. Please find the livestream link on Brian’s Tribute Wall and share your support and memories with his family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
Born on Aug. 14, 1970, in Denver, Colo., Brian was the first-born child of Dr. and Mrs. John Martin Johnson. In 1977, the family moved to Cedar Rapids where Brian entered the school system and found two passions – music and flag football. Graduation from Washington High School in 1989, was followed by study at the University of Iowa and Coe College, from which he graduated with a degree in religion.
Brian has one sister, Michelle Reimers, and a niece, Emma, whom he adored. He is also survived by his aunt, Laura Kokesh; uncle, Jay Bond; uncle, Alan Johnson; aunt, Charline Covert; cousins, Jason, Jesse, and Erik Bond, Jennifer DePew, Larissa Brown, Evan Johnson, and Emily Sharpe, as well as his parents.
He was a kind and loving presence and he will be missed by all who loved him, but we draw comfort from the fact he is no longer suffering and has been freed from his many struggles.
The family especially wishes to thank Hospice of Mercy for their wonderful care and support, along with a special thank you to Dr. Booth and Dr. Hansen.