Elizabeth “Lizzy” May (Wolfe) Kroul, 96, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on June 20, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Solon United Methodist Church. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Solon United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Lizzy was born the daughter of Dr. TL and Wilma (Frank) Wolfe Feb. 9, 1925. She entered this world in her family’s two-story brick home located on Main Street in Mount Vernon, next door to the Wolfe Law Office. She was raised in Mount Vernon where her father was a horse and buggy doctor who charged only $1 per office call. Lizzy graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1943 and continued her studies at Brown Business College in Iowa City. Her first job was at Sears, Roebuck & Company in Iowa City. She met Howard Kroul at a wedding dance in the St. Mary’s Auditorium, in 1945. They were married one year later, Feb. 7, 1946. Howard was born a farmer and brought Lizzy into that life.
Lizzy and Howard brought five children into this world. Three girls; Joann, Mary, and Rebecca and then two twin boys, John and Tom.
They were married for 58 years, Howard passed on Dec. 26, 2004.
Lizzy cooked lunches at Kroul Farms until age 94. Always welcoming, caring, gracious and giving. Lizzy was an active member of the Solon United Methodist Church, taught Sunday School, was a 4-H club leader, sang in the choir and worked in the church’s kitchen for over 40 years. She also loved working in the Lake McBride Golf Course kitchen for many years.
Lizzy believed in an egg every morning, using real lard in pie crust, and whole milk with every meal.
She was a member of the Solon Legion Auxiliary and a founding member of the Solon Women’s Club. She loved music and dancing.
She adored laughing and making people laugh. She gave everything she could in her life, always inviting and making sure you had a big smile and full stomach. She made you feel important, genuinely.
She lived a long and meaningful life and in her own simple, yet powerful way made a big difference in our world.
Lizzy is survived by her daughter Rebecca Donovan; her sons John (Kaylene) and Tom (Emmie); son-in-law Keith Clark; 13 grandchildren and (30 great-grandchildren), Jennifer Clark (Olivia), Kathy and Kris Kron (Caroline, Clara), Cassie and Tim Fenton (Cole and Chase), Lowell and Mary Cerise (Lillie, Avery, Quincy), Michele and Frank Haege (Frank Jr., MJ, AJ), Amber and Nick Jedlicka (Isabella, Gabrielle, Jack, Sophie), Gil and Kristi Donovan (Dulce, Dante, Tru), Clint and Georgi Donovan (Grady, Chandler), Adam Flockhart (Madison), Matt and Nichole Kroul (Brady, Leyton, Jacie), Amanda and Peter Howard (Addison, Denton), Ashley and Dillon Kildahl (Beau, Sam, Tristan), Cody and Emily Kroul (Millie); and her two brothers David Wolfe and Robert Wolfe.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard, daughters JoAnn Clark and Mary Cerise Anderson; her brothers Tom and John Wolfe; her sister Mary Smith; as well as many dear friends.
Please direct memorials to either the Solon Splash Pad Capital Campaign and or to Sts. Peter and Paul Church in her name.
