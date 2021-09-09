Funeral notice: Leonard Brown Sep 9, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dec. 2, 1943 — Aug. 19, 2021An open house celebration is planned for Leonard Brown, of Lisbon, at Baxa’s Sutliff Store and Tavern, 5546 130th St NE, Lisbon, Iowa, 52253, on Sept. 11, 2021.Come anytime from 1 to 4 p.m. to have a meal and share memories of Leonard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDowntown businesses remain open during faceliftMount Vernon teachersLisbon new teachersFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Dearborn dominates the dayAnamosa football: More good than badArthur Charles 'Charlie' BakerSpringville-Central City cross country: Soaring to the top of the standingsWoodard sentenced at emotional hearingFreedom Rock painting underwaySoutheast Linn Community Center celebrating 35th year Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.