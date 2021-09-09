Dec. 2, 1943 — Aug. 19, 2021

An open house celebration is planned for Leonard Brown, of Lisbon, at Baxa’s Sutliff Store and Tavern, 5546 130th St NE, Lisbon, Iowa, 52253, on Sept. 11, 2021.

Come anytime from 1 to 4 p.m. to have a meal and share memories of Leonard.

