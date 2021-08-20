Leonard Eugene Brown, 77 of Lisbon, died Aug. 19, 2021 at home with family by his side.
Leonard was born Dec. 2, 1943 to Hugh and Mary (Crittenden) Brown at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Shortly after, his family moved to Greeneville, Tenn. until coming back to Iowa when Leonard was in second grade.
Leonard was a mechanic by trade and owned Brown’s Automotive out of his home garage from 1969 until retirement in 2005. He could work on any car, but preferred a Toyota, and “maybe a Honda”. Leonard loved all things cars and BMW Motorcycles and would always be cruising around town on either. He has travelled across the continental U.S. on his motorcycle to various motorcycle rallies.
Leonard was known as “Papa” his grandchildren. His great-grandchildren, Aaron and Sarah, were the light of his life. He could be seen riding with them on the lawn mower around town or doing whatever else they asked, no matter the request. He loved Aaron and Sarah more than anything. Papa will be missed dearly as we navigate life without him.
Leonard is survived by Chris; their only child, Amy (Brown) Bennett; his two grandchildren Eric Bennett, and Katie (Bennett) Siegle and her husband, Joe Siegle; his two great-grandchildren, Aaron and Sarah Siegle; his sister Joyce Brown; her children Brent Streets, Crystal Streets, and Christina Best and their families; his uncle in Greeneville, Tenn., Chester Brown, and many other relatives and close friends near and far. Leonard will also be missed by his friends at morning coffee at Baxa’s Sutliff Store and Tavern, Hardee’s in Mount Vernon, and Martelle C Store and anywhere else he could have possibly frequented.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Mary Brown, special aunt and uncle, Ileen and Robert Casteel, good friend Ray Schmedding, and good friend Margaret Leigh.
Our family would like to thank Above and Beyond Home Health Care and Hospice Care and all the friends and relatives who helped, called, stopped by to visit, or to say kind words. Leonard appreciated all of it very much.
A get together will be planned to have a meal and share memories at Baxa’s Sutliff Store and Tavern in the coming weeks.
In lieu of memorials to the family, please donate to a charity or organization of your choice. Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family during this time.