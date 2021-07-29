Lorraine Freeman
On July 14, 2021, Lorraine Freeman died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Loyola University Medical Center. She was 81 years old.
Born Jan. 23, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, Lorraine grew up on a farm in Lisbon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Dorothy (Norris) Morningstar and her brother Keith Morningstar and his wife W. Joan (Erickson) Morningstar, and an infant sister, Dorlene.
Lorraine adored and is survived by her nephews, niece, great-nephews, great-nieces, and their children, Doug (Mary) Morningstar of Lisbon, Joey (Kelcie) Morningstar, Erin Morningstar, Caleb Morningstar (Chloe Zahrt), Marie, Grace, and Ben Morningstar; Scott (Jacquelyn) Morningstar of Lisbon, Meegan (Kyle) Englund, Ryan Morningstar (fiancé Arin Strasburg), Callie Morningstar, Madelyn Morningstar; Amy (Dale) Winslette, Wyatt and Jesse Winslette of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
After attending the University of Iowa, Lorraine received her degree in fine arts from Drake University in Des Moines where she was a member of Delta Phi Delta honor art fraternity. She moved to Chicago to start her long and fulfilling career as a talented graphic designer. For many years, Lorraine co-owned and managed a small advertising agency and used her creativity and design skills to produce compelling print advertisements for classic brands such as Yamaha and Steinway Pianos. Her keen, artistic eye has enhanced branding for the Chicago Maritime Museum and numerous convention and visitor bureaus with everything from newsletter design to signage to advertising.
A big supporter of the arts and conservation efforts, Lorraine also worked with the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra and enjoyed planning and managing special events and fundraisers for these deserving organizations that were near and dear to her heart. She sat on the board of CMM and ESO and was also a special advisor to the Judd Goldman Adaptive Sailing Foundation.
In addition to her professional expertise, Lorraine was a seasoned sailor who once owned a beautiful 40-foot Cheoy Lee, Off Shore 40 sailboat “Morningstar” that was custom-made in Hong Kong. A member of the Columbia Yacht Club, she was also the first female member of the Chicago Yacht Club. Lorraine traveled the world and took fabulous photos of amazing places to share with her family and friends. A favorite trip was to Australia and New Zealand with Keith and Jo, and her long-time business partner and best friend, Robert (Bob) Link.
For those in the Lisbon, Iowa area, a Celebration of Life will take place on Sept. 19, 2021, at Mount Vernon Creates, 121 1st St W, Mt Vernon, IA 52314 from 2-5 p.m. At 3 p.m., there will be Moments of Sharing Memories of Lorraine. Per Lorraine’s wishes, a Chicago Celebration of Life is being planned for spring, 2022 and details will be shared once available.
Memorial donations can be made out to the Lorraine Freeman Memorial Fund and sent to P.O. Box 397, Lisbon, IA. Please note if you prefer your gift to be designated to the Lisbon United Methodist Church, the Lisbon School Fine Arts Department, the Chicago Maritime Museum, or the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra. Her family will ensure the funds are dispersed accordingly. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com