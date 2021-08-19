Maxine L. Achey Blinks Hatcher, 90, of Lisbon, died on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her home. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of her life from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
Maxine was born March 27, 1931, on the family farm southeast of Sutliff to Mearl and Thelma (Keller) Achey. She attended the country school called Coon Creek, then graduated valedictorian in 1948, from Lisbon High School. Maxine graduated from Teacher’s College (UNI) with a certificate making it possible to teach in rural schools. She returned to teach in the Coon Creek school where she had attended as a young girl.
In December of 1951, Maxine married John Blinks. Five children were born to this union. They later divorced. In May of 1979, she married Hubert Hatcher and was blessed with a second family.
She worked at several local care centers before going to work for Rockwell Goss, retiring in 1996 after 18 years.
Maxine and her husband enjoyed eagle watching and trout fishing in northeast Iowa. She also enjoyed flowers of all kinds and colors, traveling anywhere, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Reading filled her time as she spent more time at home. Family gatherings were very special for Maxine when many would attend.
Survivors include her children, Debra (Lon) Hoke of Lisbon, Curtis (Laura) Blinks of Lisbon, Douglas (Chris) Blinks of Mount Vernon, and Brian (Meretta) Blinks of Lisbon; daughter-in-law, Janette Blinks of Mount Vernon; step-children, Kenton (Deb) Hatcher of Marion, Michael (Regina) Hatcher of Cedar Rapids, and Denise Norton of Cedar Rapids; 70 grand and great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul Blinks; husband, Herb; sister, Wandalene Andresen; and brother, Carl Achey.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
