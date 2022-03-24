Present at the ribbon cutting for On Main included (front, from left) Ashley Dunford of Mount Vernon Bank and Trust, Courtney Frye Speed of Bridge Community Bank, Casey Krall owner of On Main, Lisa White of Cornell College, brenda Langenberg of Hills Bank, (back, from left) Casey O’Connor of Town Center Office Suites, Tom Wieseler of Mount Vernon Bank and Trust and Mount Vernon mayor, Brandon Siggins city administrator of City of Lisbon, John Bardsley of City of Lisbon and Michelle Zaruba of Hills Bank.
A photo studio space. A venue for bridal showers and smaller events in uptown Lisbon. An event space for pop-up shops and other weekend events.
That’s what On Main in Lisbon offers. Located at 114 E. Main Street in Lisbon, the shop is open 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, and then by appointment for other offerings.
On Main is the business managed by Casey Krall of Lisbon. Krall, a full-time employee of Bridge Community Bank, also has a booming photography business she runs.
“On Main started just as a space for me to do photo shoots indoors during the winter,” Krall said. “For a number of years, Budget Blinds rented the rest of the space as a business in uptown Lisbon, but with their new business space out on Business 30, it gave us an opportunity to reimagine this space.”
Krall and her husband, Luke, spent 2020 restoring the former space, exposing the hardwood floors and brick walls in the interior of the building and making it an event space more people would want to frequent.
Krall as since been managing this as a multi-purpose space in the uptown.
“When I’m not using it as my own photography studio, it’s available for rent for other photographers with their own photo studios to utilize that space as well,” Krall said. “People can also make reservations to use the space for their small gatherings.”
Krall said that she’s also run pop-up shops in the space over the past year that allow smaller retailers to market seasonal wares to the community.
“We’ve really just looked at making sure this space is used as much as possible when I’m not using it,” Krall said.
Krall said she is looking to have more events at On Main in the future as well.
“In the past, we’ve had some art shows,” Krall said. “We also had a workshop that described the process of making coffee from growing the beans, to brewing a cup of coffee.”
The extended hours for the shop are usually on Thursdays, the days other businesses in the uptown are open late.
A calendar of open times to book the studio and event space can be found online at onmainiowa.com.
For more information visit the website onmainiowa.com or check out On Main’s Facebook page.