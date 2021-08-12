Whether facing competition, getting back to Lisbon, prepping for cross country or seeing old friends, racers in the Sauerkraut Days 5K were happy to be back on the road after the derecho cancelled the race a year ago. More than 80 people covered the course through the streets of Lisbon Saturday, Aug. 7.
The 2019 champion Ean Caskey took top honors again this year, winning in 15:54. Next was Chris Legore, a previous champion now living in Marion, with a time of 16:40. He was followed by Noah Keller, 17:32, Seth Cheney and Ryan Clevenger.
“This is definitely different from training on your own, running on your own,” Caskey said. “It’s nice to get back.”
Beth Mallon was the first in the women’s division. She was followed by her sister Becca Mallon. They ran together much of the race, though Beth pulled away in the end to finish in 19:49, 7 second ahead of Becca.
The top men’s and women’s finishers each received a $100 prize.
“About halfway through the race that was my goal,” Beth said with a smile.
“She’s in grad school, so it was important to her to fund her education,” added Becca.
Caskey did a few virtual races last year, and found them to be much less enjoyable than being on the road with others. He said there’s a lot more competition now because people have been away from racing and because many races that were cancelled in 2020 didn’t return this summer.
“It’s nice to have good size races again,” he said.
Caskey’s been training pretty hard the past five or six years. He’s in a 12-hour race in Rockford, Ill. this weekend and plans a 24-hour race in Las Vegas in November.
The day was humid, but the temperatures were manageable.
“Not bad for this time of year,” Dean Mallie said of being on the course. “Actually, pretty good compared to a lot of years that we’ve had.”
Mallie is limiting his outing this year, but is aiming for more competitions next.
Retired physical education teacher Christine Wiskus, tops among walkers, says this is her one race of the year.
“This is hometown,” she said. “This is for fun — to see all the people you haven’t seen for years and years.
“It’s good to be back – to have everyone back in town.”
ResultsResults are listed as overall, gender, name, division, town, time and were provided by Andrew Kauder of Kauder Racing, LLC
1 1 Ean Caskey, M39 Lisbon, IA 15:54; 2 2 Chris Legore, M36 Marion, IA 16:40; 3 3 Noah Keller, M20 Marion, IA 17:32; 4 4 Seth Cheney, M17 Coralville, IA 17:33; 5 5 Ryan Clevenger, M24 Iowa City, IA 17:44; 6 6 Quincy Happel, M17 Lisbon, IA 17:51; 7 7 Tanner Krob, M24 Iowa City, IA 18:22; 8 8 Tyler Strand, M36 North Liberty, IA 18:35; 9 9 Ryan Wilch, M39 Sioux Falls, SD 18:40; 10 10 Carter Hall, M17 Lisbon, IA 18:47; 11 11 Junior Krob, M17 Mount Vernon, IA 19:04; 12 12 Carson Sansenbach, M18 Cedar Rapids, IA 19:16; 13 13 Kory Swart, M47 Mount Vernon, IA 19:17; 14
1 Beth Mallon, F25 Davenport, IA 19:49; 15 2 Becca Mallon, F27 North Liberty, IA 20:06; 16 14 Dakota Masters, M17 Oakland City, IN 20:27; 17 15 Doug Rice, M31 Mount Vernon, IA 20:37; 18 3 Mary Toohill, F54 Davenport, IA 21:28; 19 16 Devyn Jernigan, M16 Princeton, IN 21:37; 20 4 Megan Holub, F38 Lisbon, IA 21:54; 21 17 Ryan Olsem, M36 Solon, IA 22:13; 22 18 Thomas Fisher III, M39 Mount Vernon, IA 22:19; 23 19 Chasen Caseky, M12 Lisbon, IA 22:24; 24 20 Cameron Doolady, M31 Mount Vernon, IA 22:59; 25 21 Doug Fishwild, M42 Marion, IA 23:11; 26 22 Logan Perleth, M30 West Des Moines, IA 23:16; 27 5 Abbie Moss, F14 Mount Vernon, IA 23:18; 28 6 Edith Dawson, F12 Mount Vernon, IA 23:30; 29 23 Bill Niederhaus, M59 Haubstadt, IN 23:50; 30 24 Ben Moss, M18 Mount Vernon, IA 25:07:00; 31 25 Tyler Roos, M42 Lisbon, IA 25:09:00; 32
26 Adam Swart, M10 Mount Vernon, IA 25:17:00; 33 27 Dashtyn Caskey, M9 Lisbon, IA 25:24:00; 34 28 Kevin Steele, M59 Lisbon, IA 25:44:00; 35 29 Roger Keller, M56 Marion, IA 26:21:00; 36 7 Kim Stewart, F53 Monument, CO 26:26:00; 37 30 Ethan Kamoling, M33 Lisbon, IA 26:39:00; 38 8 Sarah Olsem, F33 Solon, IA 26:54:00; 39 9 Cynthia Giannini, F59 Mount Vernon, IA 26:59:00; 40 10 Kristie Bixler, F40 Lisbon, IA 27:17:00; 41 31 Logan Rickard, M25 Mount Vernon, IA 27:28:00; 42 32 Kim Wander, M60 West Union, IA 27:37:00; 43 11 Amanda Perleth, F32 West Des Moines, IA 28:01:00; 44 12 Hannah Caffee, F30 Saint Lawrence, SD 28:08:00; 45 33 Dane Novak, M13 Fairfax, IA 28:11:00; 46 13 Emma Olsem, F8 Solon, IA 28:16:00; 47 14 Aubrey Hepker, F31 Cedar Rapids, IA 28:20:00; 48 15 Wendy Novak, F49 Fairfax, IA 28:26:00; 49 16 Mary Wilch, F38 Sioux Falls, SD 28:34:00;
50 17 Amber Simmons, F41 Mount Vernon, IA 28:43:00; 51 18 Kelly Fairchild, F31 Ely, IA 28:48:00; 52 34 Samuel Holub, M15 Lisbon, IA 29:24:00; 53 35 Dean Mallie, M63 Lisbon, IA 29:36:00; 54 19 Brianna Chyma, F33 Cedar Rapids, IA 30:13:00; 55 20 Shannon Powers, F30 Cedar Rapids, IA 30:19:00; 56 36 Scott Jensen, M58 Cedar Rapids, IA 30:39:00; 57 21 Ashley Taylor, F33 Cedar Falls, IA 31:42:00; 58 37 Kyle Taylor, M38 Cedar Falls, IA 31:42:00; 59 38 Doug Lord, M66 Lisbon, IA 31:49:00; 60 39 Nathan Bunting, M47 Orlando, FL 32:24:00; 61 22 Dorothy Zaugg, F24 Lisbon, IA 33:34:00; 62 23 Danielle Maus, F25 Cedar Rapids, IA 33:35:00; 63 40 Tim Cahill, M54 Lisbon, IA 34:33:00; 64 41 Parker Davis, M6 Lisbon, IA 37:02:00;
65 24 Kamryn Kahl, F13 Lisbon, IA 37:19:00; 66 25 Alexa Roos, F14 Lisbon, IA 37:22:00; 67 26 Kolsie Bixler, F14 Lisbon, IA 37:29:00; 68 42 Alex Davis, M32 Martelle, IA 39:12:00; 69 27 Lois Cahill, F61 Lisbon, IA 39:24:00; 70 28 Jordyn Jarchow, F10 Lisbon, IA 39:26:00; 71 29 Rebecca Richeal, F32 Solon, IA 39:33:00; 72 30 Sarah Davis, F34 Martelle, IA 39:56:00; 73 31 Christine Wiskus, F65 Lisbon, IA 40:29:00; 74 32 Tiffany Cahill, F29 Ottumwa, IA 43:59:00; 75 33 Jessie Mhire, F28 Mount Vernon, IA 44:03:00; 76 43 Warren Feerer, M71 Cedar Rapids, IA 44:56:00; 77 34 Mindy Lahay, F41 Cedar Rapids, IA 49:11:00; 78 35 Cami Sackett-Neymeyer, F38 Lisbon, IA 49:12:00; 79 36 Kaitlin Lippert, F30 Longmont, CO 55:05:00; 80 37 Hayden Futrell, F12 Longmont, CO 55:07:00; 81 38 Harley Futrell, F12 Longmont, CO 55:07:00; 82 39 Cassie Doolady, F31 Mount Vernon, IA 57:13:00; 83 40 Alexis Behrens, F20 Mount Vernon, IA 57:15:00
Results are listed as overall, gener, name, division, town, time1 1 Ean Caskey, M39 Lisbon, IA 15:54; 2 2 Chris Legore, M36 Marion, IA 16:40; 3 3 Noah Keller, M20 Marion, IA 17:32; 4 4 Seth Cheney, M17 Coralville, IA 17:33; 5 5 Ryan Clevenger, M24 Iowa City, IA 17:44; 6 6 Quincy Happel, M17 Lisbon, IA 17:51; 7 7 Tanner Krob, M24 Iowa City, IA 18:22; 8 8 Tyler Strand, M36 North Liberty, IA 18:35; 9 9 Ryan Wilch, M39 Sioux Falls, SD 18:40; 10 10 Carter Hall, M17 Lisbon, IA 18:47; 11 11 Junior Krob, M17 Mount Vernon, IA 19:04; 12 12 Carson Sansenbach, M18 Cedar Rapids, IA 19:16; 13 13 Kory Swart, M47 Mount Vernon, IA 19:17; 14 1 Beth Mallon, F25 Davenport, IA 19:49; 15 2 Becca Mallon, F27 North Liberty, IA 20:06; 16 14 Dakota Masters, M17 Oakland City, IN 20:27; 17 15 Doug Rice, M31 Mount Vernon, IA 20:37; 18 3 Mary Toohill, F54 Davenport, IA 21:28; 19 16 Devyn Jernigan, M16 Princeton, IN 21:37; 20 4 Megan Holub, F38 Lisbon, IA 21:54; 21 17 Ryan Olsem, M36 Solon, IA 22:13; 22 18 Thomas Fisher III, M39 Mount Vernon, IA 22:19; 23 19 Chasen Caseky, M12 Lisbon, IA 22:24; 24 20 Cameron Doolady, M31 Mount Vernon, IA 22:59; 25 21 Doug Fishwild, M42 Marion, IA 23:11; 26 22 Logan Perleth, M30 West Des Moines, IA 23:16; 27 5 Abbie Moss, F14 Mount Vernon, IA 23:18; 28 6 Edith Dawson, F12 Mount Vernon, IA 23:30; 29 23 Bill Niederhaus, M59 Haubstadt, IN 23:50; 30 24 Ben Moss, M18 Mount Vernon, IA 25:07:00; 31 25 Tyler Roos, M42 Lisbon, IA 25:09:00; 32 26 Adam Swart, M10 Mount Vernon, IA 25:17:00; 33 27 Dashtyn Caskey, M9 Lisbon, IA 25:24:00; 34 28 Kevin Steele, M59 Lisbon, IA 25:44:00; 35 29 Roger Keller, M56 Marion, IA 26:21:00; 36 7 Kim Stewart, F53 Monument, CO 26:26:00; 37 30 Ethan Kamoling, M33 Lisbon, IA 26:39:00; 38 8 Sarah Olsem, F33 Solon, IA 26:54:00; 39 9 Cynthia Giannini, F59 Mount Vernon, IA 26:59:00; 40 10 Kristie Bixler, F40 Lisbon, IA 27:17:00; 41 31 Logan Rickard, M25 Mount Vernon, IA 27:28:00; 42 32 Kim Wander, M60 West Union, IA 27:37:00; 43 11 Amanda Perleth, F32 West Des Moines, IA 28:01:00; 44 12 Hannah Caffee, F30 Saint Lawrence, SD 28:08:00; 45 33 Dane Novak, M13 Fairfax, IA 28:11:00; 46 13 Emma Olsem, F8 Solon, IA 28:16:00; 47 14 Aubrey Hepker, F31 Cedar Rapids, IA 28:20:00; 48 15 Wendy Novak, F49 Fairfax, IA 28:26:00; 49 16 Mary Wilch, F38 Sioux Falls, SD 28:34:00; 50 17 Amber Simmons, F41 Mount Vernon, IA 28:43:00; 51 18 Kelly Fairchild, F31 Ely, IA 28:48:00; 52 34 Samuel Holub, M15 Lisbon, IA 29:24:00; 53 35 Dean Mallie, M63 Lisbon, IA 29:36:00; 54 19 Brianna Chyma, F33 Cedar Rapids, IA 30:13:00; 55 20 Shannon Powers, F30 Cedar Rapids, IA 30:19:00; 56 36 Scott Jensen, M58 Cedar Rapids, IA 30:39:00; 57 21 Ashley Taylor, F33 Cedar Falls, IA 31:42:00; 58 37 Kyle Taylor, M38 Cedar Falls, IA 31:42:00; 59 38 Doug Lord, M66 Lisbon, IA 31:49:00; 60 39 Nathan Bunting, M47 Orlando, FL 32:24:00; 61 22 Dorothy Zaugg, F24 Lisbon, IA 33:34:00; 62 23 Danielle Maus, F25 Cedar Rapids, IA 33:35:00; 63 40 Tim Cahill, M54 Lisbon, IA 34:33:00; 64 41 Parker Davis, M6 Lisbon, IA 37:02:00; 65 24 Kamryn Kahl, F13 Lisbon, IA 37:19:00; 66 25 Alexa Roos, F14 Lisbon, IA 37:22:00; 67 26 Kolsie Bixler, F14 Lisbon, IA 37:29:00; 68 42 Alex Davis, M32 Martelle, IA 39:12:00; 69 27 Lois Cahill, F61 Lisbon, IA 39:24:00; 70 28 Jordyn Jarchow, F10 Lisbon, IA 39:26:00; 71 29 Rebecca Richeal, F32 Solon, IA 39:33:00; 72 30 Sarah Davis, F34 Martelle, IA 39:56:00; 73 31 Christine Wiskus, F65 Lisbon, IA 40:29:00; 74 32 Tiffany Cahill, F29 Ottumwa, IA 43:59:00; 75 33 Jessie Mhire, F28 Mount Vernon, IA 44:03:00; 76 43 Warren Feerer, M71 Cedar Rapids, IA 44:56:00; 77 34 Mindy Lahay, F41 Cedar Rapids, IA 49:11:00; 78 35 Cami Sackett-Neymeyer, F38 Lisbon, IA 49:12:00; 79 36 Kaitlin Lippert, F30 Longmont, CO 55:05:00; 80 37 Hayden Futrell, F12 Longmont, CO 55:07:00; 81 38 Harley Futrell, F12 Longmont, CO 55:07:00; 82 39 Cassie Doolady, F31 Mount Vernon, IA 57:13:00; 83 40 Alexis Behrens, F20 Mount Vernon, IA 57:15:00