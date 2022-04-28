The first youth track meet for kindergarten through sixth grade youth was held at the Lisbon Schools Track on Saturday, April 23.
Lisbon head track coach Casey Baxa noted in the opening ceremonies, that it has been his dream since Lisbon was building an outdoor track to host this type of meet.
“This year is the first year we’ve been able to do this,” Baxa said.
While the track was completed in spring 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic saw that the outdoor track was not used in competition. In 2021, Lisbon hosted their official first home meet. This year, the track is going to be home to the regional track meets and conference track meets.
“This is one of the best days of the year,” Baxa said, following the conclusion of the track meet.
More than 70 youth participated in the clinic and track meet hosted by Lisbon. The youth had the opportunity to learn tips from Lisbon high school track and field athletes at the meet Saturday in a number of spots, including long jump, softball throw, starting line, speed and agility, hurdles and running form.
After the hour long clinic, participants were able to participate in field events including softball throw, long jump, and several dash events.
Several high school track athletes could be heard wowed by performances of several of the athletes in categories like softball throw and dashes for the efforts they were already seeing.