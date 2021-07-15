A crash early Sunday morning sent a Dubuque woman to the hospital.
At about 5 a.m. Sunday, July 11, Linn County Deputies, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department, Lisbon Fire, and Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance responded to a personal injury crash at Business 30 and Lisbon Blvd.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a vehicle driven by Alexandria McDermott, 22, of Dubuque, was traveling northbound on Lisbon Road when she failed to negotiate the T-intersection at Business 30 and went into the north ditch coming to rest in a farm field.
McDermott was transported to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office with charges pending.